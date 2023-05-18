Roche’s Point seawall to be repaired to address residents’ concerns

A sea wall on the south coast of Cork is to be repaired and buttressed following concerns by local residents about rising sea levels and storm damage.

Independent Cllr Liam Quaide told a meeting of the Southern Committee of Cork County Council on Monday that he welcomed a commitment of €70,000 for Roche’s Point seawall, and that tendering for the works is under way.

“[After] Storm Ellen in August 2020 ... I first raised the need for repairs and reinforcement of the Roche’s Point seawall,” said Mr Quaide.

“The local residents very much appreciate the work done by Cork County Council in getting us this far, as do I, and we are conscious that obtaining OPW funding and overseeing design and tender preparation is a long process.

“They also welcome the prospect of the toe wall buttress being increased in size and anticipate that it will provide enhanced protection for the existing seawall.”

However, it is proposed that the southern half of the toe wall buttress will be 35.5cm lower than the northern half. The residents, who include people with an expertise in this area, are requesting that the finished toe wall level be the same for the entire length of the seawall, that is to 3.85m.

The Roche’s Point seawall is subject to the same wave action for its entire length, added Mr Quaide.

The last time the seawall collapsed was during a severe storm in the 1960s. Both the northern and southern ends of the wall collapsed on the same night.

Likewise, two boathouses at the southern end of the bay, south of the seawall, have been badly damaged on occasions over the past 30 years.

“Sea levels are increasing, and potential wave damage is increasing in line with such sea level increases. Climate change will obviously involve a worsening of these risks,” said Mr Quaide.

“It has been a protracted process to obtain funding and get to a design stage. Therefore, it would make much sense for a modest increase in investment to be made such that the level of protection from this wall be made consistent and that maximum protection be sought.”