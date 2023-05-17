Suspended sentence for Cork man who shared cannabis with friends

A 34-year-old Youghal man cultivated cannabis for medicinal purposes because of shoulder pain and he shared the drug with friends.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Joe Norris, 34, has been given a one-year suspended sentence.

Sergeant Bernard Kelleher said there was a search under warrant at the defendant’s home on December 8, 2020.

Sergeant Kelleher said the search uncovered €4,400 worth of cannabis and that Joe Norris initially admitted possession of the drug but said it was for his own use.

He later pleaded guilty to a charge of having drugs for sale or supply to others.

Defence barrister, Suzanne Lewis, said he did not come to the attention of gardaí before this incident or after it.

“He always maintained it was for his own use. However, he admitted sale or supply because he supplied it … to his friends and he made no financial gain for himself,” Ms Lewis said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial at district court level but the judge there refused jurisdiction so the case against Joe Norris of Oak Hill, Youghal, County Cork, was sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Catherine Staines said, “Mr Norris pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply. There are no particular aggravating factors, perhaps except the value of the drugs at €4,400.

“He is still relatively young. He cooperated with An Garda Síochána. He has no relevant previous convictions and he has not come to their attention since.

“He also cooperated with the probation service.

“I note he is also going to apply to be allowed to use medicinal cannabis which does not have the addictive quality.

“In all of the circumstances, I am sentencing him to one year, suspended on condition that he keeps the peace and is of good behaviour for one year.”