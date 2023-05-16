Sanctuary Runners gear up for Cork City Marathon

Sanctuary Runners want as many people as possible to run, jog, or walk with them in this year’s Cork City Marathon on Sunday, June 4.

Sanctuary Runners are a solidarity-through-sport group who want to improve the lives of people in direct provision and the Ukrainian community.

Athletics stars Sonia O’Sullivan, Derval O’Rourke, Ailís McSweeney, Aoife Cooke, Marcus O’Sullivan and Marian Heffernan have trained Sanctuary Runners in Friday evening sessions at the Mardyke in Cork.

Most of the Sanctuary Runner team will take on the 10km distance, although some have signed up for the full or half marathon.

All will wear the distinctive Sanctuary Runner tops to build a blue wave of solidarity, positivity, and energy on the morning of Sunday, June 4, with a street party planned for when the participants cross the finish line.

The team, supported by Cork City Council, will include runners from companies such as the RDJ legal firm in Cork and from secondary schools, such as Coláiste An Phiarsaigh, in Glanmire, and the Nano Nagle College, formerly North Presentation, in Farranree.

“It’s going to be an amazing day and so important that our city sends out a message of solidarity to all in our community including migrants, and especially asylum seekers and refugees,” said Sanctuary Runners’ founder Graham Clifford.

“And the great thing is you don’t have to be a runner to take part. We’re calling on people to walk or jog the 10km distance in one of our blue tops too.

“Be part of this wave of positivity, of decency and of respect.”

Sanctuary Runners focus on solidarity and participants are not asked to fundraise. To take part, go to Corkcitymarathon.ie and send an email to Cork@Sanctuaryrunners.ie and they will arrange a running top. When registering for the 10km distance, click on the ‘10km Sanctuary’ option.

“This is our most special event of the year,” added Mr Clifford. “We’re so, so grateful to our elite athletes, former and present, for all their help.”