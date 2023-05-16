Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 07:00

Sanctuary Runners gear up for Cork City Marathon

Sanctuary Runners are a solidarity-through-sport group who want to improve the lives of people in direct provision and the Ukrainian community.
Sanctuary Runners gear up for Cork City Marathon

Former international athletes and Olympians, Marian Heffernan, Derval O’Rourke and Ailís McSweeney, at a special training event for Sanctuary Runners at the Mardyke track in Cork.

Eoin Kelleher

Sanctuary Runners want as many people as possible to run, jog, or walk with them in this year’s Cork City Marathon on Sunday, June 4.

Sanctuary Runners are a solidarity-through-sport group who want to improve the lives of people in direct provision and the Ukrainian community.

Athletics stars Sonia O’Sullivan, Derval O’Rourke, Ailís McSweeney, Aoife Cooke, Marcus O’Sullivan and Marian Heffernan have trained Sanctuary Runners in Friday evening sessions at the Mardyke in Cork.

Most of the Sanctuary Runner team will take on the 10km distance, although some have signed up for the full or half marathon.

All will wear the distinctive Sanctuary Runner tops to build a blue wave of solidarity, positivity, and energy on the morning of Sunday, June 4, with a street party planned for when the participants cross the finish line.

The team, supported by Cork City Council, will include runners from companies such as the RDJ legal firm in Cork and from secondary schools, such as Coláiste An Phiarsaigh, in Glanmire, and the Nano Nagle College, formerly North Presentation, in Farranree.

“It’s going to be an amazing day and so important that our city sends out a message of solidarity to all in our community including migrants, and especially asylum seekers and refugees,” said Sanctuary Runners’ founder Graham Clifford.

“And the great thing is you don’t have to be a runner to take part. We’re calling on people to walk or jog the 10km distance in one of our blue tops too.

“Be part of this wave of positivity, of decency and of respect.”

Sanctuary Runners focus on solidarity and participants are not asked to fundraise. To take part, go to Corkcitymarathon.ie and send an email to Cork@Sanctuaryrunners.ie and they will arrange a running top. When registering for the 10km distance, click on the ‘10km Sanctuary’ option.

“This is our most special event of the year,” added Mr Clifford. “We’re so, so grateful to our elite athletes, former and present, for all their help.”

Read More

Dell opens new €2 million test lab in Cork

More in this section

Garda stock Elderly woman killed in Cork road traffic collision
Staffing and safety issues to be addressed before Camden Fort Meagher can reopen, says Council Staffing and safety issues to be addressed before Camden Fort Meagher can reopen, says Council
wooden judge on book on the desk Man who sexually assaulted woman on streets of Cork city jailed for two years 
charity
<p>Pictured are, Cllr John Maher, deputising for the Lord Mayor and Siobhan O'Dowd, Chairperson LGBTI+ InterAgency Group, at the launch of the 2023 LGBTI+ Awareness Week, IDAHOBIT - Together Always, United in Diversity, at Cork City Hall. Picture: Jim Coughlan. </p>

Leesiders encouraged to check out events lined up for Cork LGBTI+ Awareness Week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more