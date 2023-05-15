Spate of nursing home closures on the way warns one of Cork's largest operators

CORK’S nursing-home sector faces its toughest times in living memory, with a spate of homes predicted to close in the coming months.

Beaumont Residential Care home on Cork’s Woodvale Rd will close, with 73 residents affected, CareChoice group CEO Stuart Murphy said last week. Energy and labour cost hikes and stringent HIQA standards are squeezing small nursing homes but it is the Fair Deal funding system which most needs reform, says one of Cork’s largest nursing-home operators.

Tom Finn, founder of Silver Stream Healthcare and owner of Ballincurrig Care Centre near Midleton and Riverstick Care Centre, said Fair Deal served its purpose well when introduced but has not evolved to reflect the costs and complexity of modern long-term care. “It is not fit for purpose,” he said.

“In reality, Fair Deal was a blanket approach to long-term care at the time,” said Mr Finn.

“In most jurisdictions, they pay for care that is needed, and as people’s care becomes more complex, they cost more, and they pay more for that. No different from if you were in a medical ward, and it’s €800 per night, as opposed to if you’re in an ICU and it’s €5,000 per night.”

The HSE’s success in helping people live at home longer means they are coming into nursing homes much sicker and requiring greater care later in life, he added. When Fair Deal was introduced, the average length of stay in a nursing home was four years.

“Now it is barely over one year,” said Mr Finn. “They are being paid for by a system that is 12 or 13 years old for a completely different profile of residence.”

Mr Finn sees a spate of nursing homes closing in the near future: “There are over 30 nursing homes after closing; another one or two to be announced soon.”

COSTS

Labour inflation and the rising cost of food, up 20% over the last year, combined with high energy costs, are crippling family-run care homes.

HIQA inspects nursing homes and its reports can add thousands in costs.

“They could walk out the door, generating a bill for the provider of up to €250,000. Fair Deal doesn’t support that level of investment,” said Mr Finn.

“Ultimately, it’s going to result in homes closing.”

When a home closes, it puts huge pressures on families. In Fermoy, where a home closed recently, families were left scrambling to find a place for loved ones.

“It’s an incredibly stressful time for families and residents,” he said. “It’s a very difficult time.”

Cork Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire wrote to the HSE on Friday, urging engagement with CareChoice to seek to resolve the matter and “to ensure the residents, many of whom are elderly and vulnerable, are protected”.