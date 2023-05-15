Spate of nursing home closures on the way warns one of Cork's largest operators

Beaumont Residential Care home on Cork’s Woodvale Rd will close, with 73 residents affected, CareChoice group CEO Stuart Murphy said last week. Energy and labour cost hikes and stringent HIQA standards are squeezing small nursing homes but it is the Fair Deal funding system which most needs reform, says one of Cork’s largest nursing-home operators.
Tom Finn, founder of Silver Stream Healthcare and owner of Ballincurrig Care Centre near Midleton and Riverstick Care Centre, said Fair Deal served its purpose well when introduced but has not evolved to reflect the costs and complexity of modern long-term care. “It is not fit for purpose,” he said.