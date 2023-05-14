Cork's Korey Power hoping for third No 1 single

A Cork singer and songwriter who has twice had number one hits on iTunes is hoping his new single will give him a hat-trick.

Farranree native Korey Power (28) has been busking for the past three years and he is about to release his third single, Give Me A Reason.

His previous two singles, Shadows and Street Lights, have both gone to number one on the iTunes charts, and now he is hoping that the third time might prove the charm too.

Farranree singer and songwriter Korey Power is hoping for a number one hat-trick with his new single Give Me A Reason. Picture: Sam O'Keeffe.

“I think it’s going to be more a summer anthem type of a song, because it’s catchy, it’s pop, it’s not a sad song, it’s upbeat, it’s lively, and it’s definitely a radio song,” he told The Echo.

He said Cork’s radio stations have always been big supporters and he is hopeful they will come through for him again this time.

“If people don’t hear it on the radio, it will be available on Spotify, and if people could pre-save the single, it’s free to do, and they can just head to the link on my Facebook, or head to the link on my Instagram, and they’ll find the link that says ‘Pre-save Korey Power’s Give Me A Reason’,” he said.

“A pre-save helps me get on a Spotify playlist, and they’re a hard thing to get on, it’s like a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Golden Ticket, once you get on that, you’re off to a bigger platform.

“So basically, the more pre-saves I can get, the better, and the song is available 3 June, on all platforms, and it’ll only cost you 69c, 69p, on the day.”

The northsider said he is immensely grateful for all of the support he has received from all of his friends in Cork since he committed to music three years ago.

“The fact I’ve had two number ones just shows the strength of the community support behind me, and everyone is just so kind,” he said.

“I do a lot of busking, and people would know me from that, I also do a lot of gigs, I also do weddings, I gig in bars, but I’ve noticed that busking is kind of the best way to advertise your music.

“My socials are through the roof, I’ve nearly half a million followers on TikTok, on Facebook I’m hitting 2,000 followers, all of my stuff has gone viral, I did a busking video with my friend Danny there and it hit 30 million views the other day, so I have really high hopes for this song,” he added.

Give Me A Reason by Korey Power will be available on all platforms from Saturday, June 3.