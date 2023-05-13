Wilton locals in shock after man is shot - Gardaí appealing for information 

Locals in the Wilton area have described as “shocking” the news that a man was shot in the area early on Friday morning.

Off Glasheen Road on Friday afternoon, members of the Garda Armed Support Unit were still interviewing local people about the early morning incident which left a 42-year-old man in hospital.

The incident occurred shortly after 5am on Friday as the man was walking to his car close to Wilton Manor apartments, which are located across the road from the Wilton Shopping Centre and the Wilton roundabout.

It is understood that the man, who is originally from the Blarney Street area of Cork’s northside, was shot in the abdomen but managed to get to his car, and drove himself to the emergency department of the nearby Cork University Hospital (CUH), where he collapsed before being rushed into surgery.

The man, who has been reported as being a father of three, was said to be in a stable condition on Friday afternoon and had yet to be interviewed by gardaí.

It is not known whether the man was shot more than once, or how many people were involved in the incident.

Members of An Garda Síochána attend the scene of a shooting at Wilton Lawn, Wilton, Cork city, after a man was shot in the early hours of Friday morning between 5 and 5:45am. The man is in a stable condition in hospital. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Neighbours who spoke with The Echo said they had heard either a screech of brakes or tyres some time after 5am.

One local person, who did not wish to be named, said he was awakened “around half five” by a “scream” of tyres, but he had heard no gunshots.

Another neighbour, who gave her name as Anne, said she had heard the sound of hard braking “after five” but had not heard gunshots.

“It’s a very quiet neighbourhood, and I had my window open last night and you’d think you’d hear a thing like gunshots but all I heard was the braking,” she said.

“It’s just shocking to think that something so horrific could happen so close to your door. I hope the poor man is okay.”

Local representatives similarly expressed their shock at such violence occurring in what they described as a quiet neighbourhood.

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher, said it was very disturbing to hear such news.

“We would wish the man a speedy recovery and wish his family well at this difficult time, and obviously I would like to praise the members of the gardaí, particularly the members of the armed response unit who attended the scene very quickly,” Mr Kelleher said.

Fine Gael councillor Derry Canty said it was very sad to think of elderly people living nearby and waking up to such an event.

“I would have huge praise for our gardaí for all they do to keep us safe, and please God they will be successful in their investigations,” Mr Canty said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fergal Dennehy said he hoped the injured man would make a full recovery.

“I think this is a terrible thing to happen in our community and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and support the gardaí,” he said.

Independent councillor Thomas Moloney said it was a surprising and disappointing thing to hear in a mature and settled area.

“We hope that the gardaí are able to get a swift result, and I hope that people will support their investigation,” he said.

Fine Gael councillor Garret Kelleher said he was glad to hear the injured man was in a stable condition.

“I hope he makes a full recovery, and our thoughts are with his family,” he said.

Members of the Garda Forensics Unit inspecting the scene of a shooting at Wilton Lawn, Wilton, Cork, after a man was shot in the early hours of Friday morning. The man is in a stable condition in hospital. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

In a statement to media, An Garda Síochána said they were investigating “all of the circumstances relating to an incident at Glasheen Road, near the Maxol service station, in which a man with gunshot wounds presented himself at Cork University Hospital shortly after 5am” on Friday morning.

“No arrests have been made. An incident room has been established at Togher Garda station.”

Gardaí said they were appealing to anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork city between 5am and 5.45am on Friday morning and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users with camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

A garda spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station”.