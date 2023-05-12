Road closure to facilitate water works expected in May and June near Live at the Marquee and Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Works being carried out by Uisce Éireann may affect those travelling games and gigs this summer.

Major watermain works being carried out in the South Docks area of Cork city will see the Marina Road closed until mid-June, a busy season for events in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and at the Live at the Marquee site.

The works are being carried out by Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork City Council, to progress with the Cork South Docks Network Extension and Upgrade Project.

The project will deliver increased water supply capacity to the South Docks area, which is essential to facilitate future development and economic growth.

The next section of works involves the construction of approximately 460m of new watermains along Marina Road and Centre Park Road.

A road closure will be required at the Marina Road, from the Northeast side of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, adjacent to the Atlantic Pond, as far as the Lee Rowing Club / Cortado Coffee.

From there, works will progress down Centre Park Road for approximately 60 meters, under stop-go traffic management.

The works are due to commence on May 15 and be completed by mid-June.

The road closure may affect those travelling to games and gigs in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Live at the Marquee, with 14 performances scheduled to go ahead during the upgrade works.

Lisa Cogan, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann explained: "We will continue to work with the local community to minimise disruption while we deliver this critical project.

"I want to thank everyone in advance for their continued patience as we build and upgrade the infrastructure in Cork City.

"We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.”

Outlining the benefits the project will bring, Ms Cogan, said: “This phase of the South Docks Network Extension will deliver increased capacity to the South Docks area, which has been earmarked for future development.

"The entire project is another vital step in supporting social and economic growth in Cork City."