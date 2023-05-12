Cork parent fears child will miss out on place in special school 'through no fault of their own'

FRESH calls have been made for additional special school places in Cork, with one parent telling The Echo their child has been refused a place in four special schools ahead of the upcoming academic year.

The five-year-old is non-verbal and cannot adhere to instructions. The child also requires a walking frame as they cannot walk independently.

Two of the four special schools refused enrolment due to oversubscription and lack of places available. Another special school said the child’s diagnosis isn’t ‘profound’, while a separate school informed the parent that the disability does not fit their criteria, the parent said.

The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Echo their child “does not have an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnosis, which is a major sticking point for many schools”.

The parent added that they are stressed that their child may not have a school place come September. “They wouldn’t be able for mainstream [schools] because they cannot take instruction and they cannot communicate.

“I fear that the child won’t have a place [from September] through no fault of their own.”

“The child never had any form of formal education on the grounds of their disability. They have never done one day in creche, one day in pre-school and that is not for the want in trying,” the parent said.

A Department of Education spokesperson told The Echo that a new special school will be established in Carrigtwohill with priority going to candidates without a school place: “This new special school will provide for the enrolment of children and young people with autism and complex learning needs up to 18 years of age.

"It is intended that places will be prioritised for children who have no offer of a special school place for the 2023/24 school year.

“Details in relation to the location of the new special schools, the admission process and the number of places to be offered for 2023/24 in each new special school will be confirmed very shortly. The National Council for Special Education will work closely with the families of the children and young people concerned to assist them in accessing the new places which will become available during the 2023/24 school year.”

However, Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire does not believe there is a coherent strategy in place from the department to provide places. “We need the Department to create additional places as a matter of urgency,” he said.