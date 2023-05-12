Cork parent fears child will miss out on place in special school 'through no fault of their own'

The five-year-old is non-verbal and cannot adhere to instructions. The child also requires a walking frame as they cannot walk independently.
Two of the four special schools refused enrolment due to oversubscription and lack of places available. Another special school said the child’s diagnosis isn’t ‘profound’, while a separate school informed the parent that the disability does not fit their criteria, the parent said.
The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, toldtheir child “does not have an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnosis, which is a major sticking point for many schools”.
The parent added that they are stressed that their child may not have a school place come September. “They wouldn’t be able for mainstream [schools] because they cannot take instruction and they cannot communicate.