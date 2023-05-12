Cork councillors want ban on e-cigarettes in public places

CORK County Council has agreed to write to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly stressing the need for e-cigarettes to be banned in workplaces.

The motion was proposed at last Monday’s full council meeting by Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden, who wants e-cigarettes banned in enclosed public places, restaurants, bars, education facilities, healthcare facilities, and public transport.

The motion also included potentially banning e-cigarettes in some outdoor areas, such as at sports events, and it received unanimous support from his fellow councillors.

Cllr Madden read out some sobering statistics about the growing popularity of vaping from the World Health Organization at the meeting.

“According to statistics from the World Health Organization, there are 16,000 different flavours of vapes worldwide,” he said.

"I am calling for similar measures to be implemented like the law with cigarettes. I can see the number of people vaping only increasing and we are going to have the same health problems.

“In Australia, the sale of single vapes is banned and only available to buy in pharmacists. I think we should be going down that route.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, agreed with the motion. “As a publican, I can see the merits of the motion. When they introduced the smoking ban, it did affect my business but nearly 20 years down the road I would say it was a great initiative.”

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea proposed adding the “huge” environmental challenges presented by disposable vapes in the letter to Mr Donnelly, which was accepted by Cllr Madden.

“We as a country need to act and see can we work with the Department of Health in minimising the health impact on young people,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“I also notice the number of disposable vapes thrown on the side of the road over recent months. There is going to be a huge environmental challenge going forward if they are produced on a disposable capacity.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan added: “We should not be forced to inhale the passive vape odours, which I find reprehensible.”