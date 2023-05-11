Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 10:19

Cork County Council refuses planning for wind farm

The project would have consisted of seven wind turbines with blade tip heights of up to a maximum of 150 metres
Eoin Kelleher

PLANS to build a seven-turbine windfarm in a scenic area of west Cork have been turned down by Cork County Council.

Developer Ballybane Windfarms 2 Ltd lodged plans on March 13 this year for permission to build a wind farm with an operational lifespan of 30 years, which would connect to the national grid.

The development address was given as Shronagree, Ballybane East and Knockroe Townlands, Ballydehob and Letterlicky Middle, Bantry, Cork.

The plans included provision for a site substation compound, with a single storey control building and associated loop-in infrastructure to tie into an existing 38kV overhead transmission line, underground cabling, drainage and service infrastructure, a bored well, one permanent meteorological mast of 92 metres in height, tree felling and a temporary construction compound.

Vehicular access would have been via an upgraded existing site entrance off the L8456 local road with provisions for the upgrade of existing on-site tracks and the construction of new on-site access roads.

It would have included the widening of two junctions along the turbine delivery route.

The plans attracted dozens of submissions and objections concerned about its potential impact on the local environment and scenery.

One local resident wrote on April 3 that the development would be “visually intrusive, out of character” and “contrary to the planning and development” of the area.

The planned project is in an area designated “normally discourage” for wind energy applications by Cork County Council, she wrote. “There has been no ‘proper process’ of public consultation.”

“The proposed site is less than 1km from Ballybane Wind Farm and will result in a total of 28 turbines on Ballybane making this the second biggest wind farm in County Cork. The seven new turbines will be 50m taller than the existing 21 turbines at Ballybane.

“This makes their tips higher than Mount Gabriel. They will be visible from 20km away including from Bantry, Drimoleague, Dunmanway, Durrus, Glengariff, and along routes and places in between,” wrote the resident.

The area is home to protected species of butterflies, rare newts, slugs and lizards, hares and birdlife of all sorts, added the resident.

Cork County Council turned down planning permission on Friday, May 5.

Mr Lombard served on Cork County Council from 2009 to 2016. He served as County Mayor in 2011, before being elected to the Seanad in 2016.

