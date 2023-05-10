Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 19:30

Man accused of throwing soup on painting at Crawford Art Gallery to contest the case

It is alleged that €400 worth of damage was caused.
Man accused of throwing soup on painting at Crawford Art Gallery to contest the case

A Buttevant man accused of causing criminal damage to a painting at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork by allegedly throwing soup at it indicated on Wednesday that he would be contesting the case. Picture Denis Minihane.

Liam Heylin

A Buttevant man accused of causing criminal damage to a painting at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork by allegedly throwing soup at it indicated on Wednesday that he would be contesting the case.

Thomas Shinnick from Kilcolman West, Buttevant, County Cork, faces a charge of causing criminal damage to the painting - George Atkinson’s Anatomical Study - at the gallery on Emmet Place, Cork. The painting is protected by glazing. It is alleged that €400 worth of damage was caused.

Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor indicated that the accused man would be pleading not guilty to the charge and that a hearing date would be required at Cork District Court. The case was adjourned to Courtroom 3 of the district court on June 20 for the purpose of setting a date for the hearing.

He is also charged with being in possession of a screwdriver on the same occasion without a lawful excuse.

Another solicitor Frank Buttimer who previously represented the accused, has since come off record and the defendant is now represented by Mr Kelleher.

Earlier this year at a previous court hearing, the accused wore a navy suit with shirt and tie and tweed cap and of over this he wore a luminous orange high-vis work jacket. Clipped on to the jacket were up to a dozen handwritten signs bearing various messages. They included, ‘No art on a dead planet’, ‘We won’t quit’ and other messages concerning fuel poverty, oil and related matters.

More in this section

Cocaine use on rise; Cork treatment centre under pressure Cocaine use on rise; Cork treatment centre under pressure
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Father wheeling infant in buggy on Marina had to jump out of way of van driving recklessly
FAI scrap plans for proposed centre of excellence in Glanmire  'No playing pitches to cope with the population of Glanmire': FAI scraps plans for proposed €11m project
cork court
Gardaí called to investigate death of man at Cork apartment also found evidence of cannabis growing and dealing

Gardaí called to investigate death of man at Cork apartment also found evidence of cannabis growing and dealing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more