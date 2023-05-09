Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 12:11

'Significant issues' being addressed at Camden Fort Meagher, says Cork County Council CEO

hE said more clarity on the future of Camden Fort Meagher will be provided next week
'Significant issues' being addressed at Camden Fort Meagher, says Cork County Council CEO

The discussion at yesterday’s full council meeting was initiated by Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley after a motion to suspend standing orders was agreed to address concerns that the attraction may not reopen for the summer season. Picture Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

CAMDEN Fort Meagher will be brought back under the control of the Carrigaline Municipal District, Cork County Council CEO Tim Lucey has told councillors.

The discussion at yesterday’s full council meeting was initiated by Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley after a motion to suspend standing orders was agreed to address concerns that the attraction may not reopen for the summer season. 

Mr Lucey said more clarity on the future of Camden Fort Meagher will be provided at next Monday’s Southern Committee meeting.

He said “unsafe operational practices there and some structural unsafe practices” were uncovered at the fort.

“That resulted in the closure of the facility around autumn of last year,” he explained.

“There were very significant issues to be addressed. They are being worked through,” Mr Lucey said.

He said the council is also trying to source staff for the fort. 

“We need to resolve staffing issues as it does need a manager for the summer period. We are also in the process of trying to recruit seasonal staff with a view to trying to get the place open. 

"It is extremely difficult to get staff. The volunteer structure remains key to operating the fort, but it needs to operate under a management structure with defined purposes, hours, and procedures,” he said.

“Downtime was far from unproductive. There was significant works done inside the place. We are going to bring the operation of the centre back under the MD directorate [in Carrigaline] as well,” he said.

Ms Buckley called for better communication. 

“I am very frustrated for the volunteers at Fort Camden. It is the jewel in Cork Harbour. A feasibility health and safety study has been done and I totally understand nobody can be allowed in until that was furnished. 

"We would just like to know what is happening. I can’t see it opening this summer because the volunteers haven’t been communicated with. People are very upset. Going into the future we need better communication.”

“There is huge frustration locally,” said her party colleague Seamus McGrath.

“Fort Camden has been a big success. Huge credit to Cork County Council for getting behind it many years ago. We as public representatives are getting it in the neck. This is a huge facility locally. We don’t know where we stand for the coming weeks and months. We need clarity on this situation.”

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said councillors need to be told so they in turn can keep the public informed. 

“We have had no report on Camden since we spoke about that matter in the chamber a year ago and more,” she said.

Read More

Cork County Council does not confirm if tourist attraction will reopen for summer season

More in this section

Former editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins nominated to receive prestigious civic award Former editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins nominated to receive prestigious civic award
gavel Judge dismisses company's challenge to shareholder's insolvency deal
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Leaving cert student videoed joking about drink driving before crashing causing serious injuries to friends
cork tourismtourismcork county council
Cork City Fire Brigade save dog in river rescue

Cork City Fire Brigade save dog in river rescue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more