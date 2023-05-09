'They were each other’s worlds': Cork couple married 53 years die just hours apart from illness

A CORK couple will be laid to rest together this afternoon after passing away from separate illnesses on the same day.

Mary Dennehy from Corrin in Fermoy passed away from cancer last Saturday night, just hours after her husband Ted (High Street, Cork city) succumbed to a respiratory condition.

They will be buried in Kilcrumper new cemetery Fermoy this afternoon.

The couple lived out their final days at St Patrick’s Community Hospital Fermoy where they had both agreed to look after each other.

Their daughter Mary Rose said she is so grateful to the centre following initial concerns that her mother and father might have to be cared for apart.

77-year-old Ted had been in Cork University Hospital for three months and Mary was in Marymount Hospice for six weeks before they could both access long-term care together.

They spent the last six months of their lives sharing the same room at Fermoy Community Hospital.

Ted passed away at 1am on Saturday morning while Mary, who was soon to turn 75, died that night at 10.05pm. It brought to an end a love story that might have been straight out of a Hollywood film.

Their daughter Mary Rose explained how Mary and former tiling contractor Ted first met.

“Dad was driving around in a convertible with his best friend Tommy Brady on the way to Mitchelstown when he spotted mum and her friend thumbing a lift to the same dance,” she told The Echo.

“That was the start of their love story. Mum was 15 and dad was 17. They were married in 1970 and went on to have an amazing life together. They had four children-Annette, myself (Mary Rose), Helen and Tim.

"Mum and dad also had five grandchildren and were happy to know they had another one on the way who was due on their wedding anniversary. They were married 53 years and had never spent a day apart.”

Family was extremely important to the couple up to their dying day.

“As each of us girls got married we all had to agree to a 'prenup' that we would all come home for Christmas dinner. Luckily, we all have such amazing and understanding husbands. We also have fantastic memories.

"Mum and dad were blessed to have grandchildren and they found great enjoyment with them.

"Unfortunately in recent years illness took over. However, this did not diminish the love they had for each other. While their health needs were complex we are fortunate they had the last six months of their lives together at Fermoy Community Hospital.”

Mary and Ted Dennehy on their wedding day. The couple died last Saturday from separate illnesses on the same day.

She opened up about the joy they brought to people’s lives.

“Dancing was a huge part of their life and they especially loved going to the shows in the Gleneagle.

"In recent weeks mum’s health took a turn for the worst and that was the start of their journey together. We hope they are now both pain-free and dancing at the crossroads with the showbands.”

Staff of the hospital already miss the couple dearly.

“Fermoy Community Hospital were able to take them in and they were in the same room together. The staff were like a second family-so much so that we asked them if we can continue to call in.

"They were saying that they hadn’t had a couple for so long so they are really going to miss them. Mum would get her hair done with their hairdresser who came in every week and they enjoyed the activities.”

She cast her mind back to the day they entered St Patrick’s Community Hospital Fermoy.

“Mum didn’t think she was sick so we asked her if she would go in there to look after our dad. We then asked dad if he would go in there to look after mum until she went on her journey.”

Mary Rose recalled a conversation she had with her father shortly before his death.

“I told him that I heard he wanted to go on a journey and that was when he told me 'I want to go with Mary'. I said that he had suffered enough and if he wanted to go on his journey he could. I told him that mum was very comfortable and we would be there with her. They were each other’s worlds."

Mary Rose expressed her gratitude to Fermoy Community Hospital adding:

“We will be forever grateful to them because they allowed us to be a family and to enjoy our time together.”

Mary and Ted are also survived by their grandchildren- Jack, Ruth, Conor, Cian and Diarmuid.