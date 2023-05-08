Suspended sentence after pepper spray had to be deployed on man who obstructed gardaí in Cork city

PEPPER spray had to be deployed on a man in Cork city centre when he swung violently at gardaí when he was being arrested.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a suspended six-week sentence on the accused man, 38-year-old Kieran Goldsmith of Cork Simon Community.

Gardaí received a report of a man asleep on the footpath outside Gino Gellatos on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said Gardaí attended the scene and saw him. But Goldsmith told Garda Paraic O’Connor to “F*** off away from me.”

The defendant went on to be obstructive and ultimately pleaded guilty to that offence and to being threatening and being drunk and a danger.