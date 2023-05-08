Man who got confrontational with gardaí in Cork city avoids jail

A 36-year-old man got confrontational with gardaí during an incident in the Silversprings area of Cork and told them to f*** off out of his face.

At Cork District Court, Judge Colm Roberts has imposed a two-month suspended sentence on Steven Smith of Silversprings Court, Cork, for being threatening and abusive and obstructing Garda Martin O’Connell.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher said, “He told gardaí to f*** off out of his face. He continued to be confrontational. He became violent and resisted arrest and had to be handcuffed.”

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the whole thing arose out of a dispute with a taxi driver when another person became ill in the car.