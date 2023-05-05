Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 20:00

Water restrictions remain in place for Clonakilty tonight 

Night-time restrictions will again be required from 10pm tonight,  until 7am tomorrow, to allow the reservoir to replenish
Water restrictions remain in place for Clonakilty tonight 

Areas potentially impacted include Maulyregan, Maultanavalley, Tullig, Cloonkeen, Froe, Cahermore and surrounding areas

Eoin Kelleher

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council have completed repair works to a burst water main in Clonakilty.

However, night-time restrictions will again be required from 10pm tonight, Friday May 5, until 7am tomorrow, May 6, to allow the reservoir to replenish.

During this time customers in adjacent areas may be impacted by low pressure and interruptions to supply. Areas potentially impacted include Maulyregan, Maultanavalley, Tullig, Cloonkeen, Froe, Cahermore and surrounding areas.

The majority of customers should have their supply restored by this evening, however, some customers, particularly at higher elevations, may be impacted longer by reduced water pressure, or intermittent supply, while the reservoir refills to a sufficient level to meet demand.

Uisce Éireann’s Operations Lead, Niall O’Riordan said, “the repairs have been completed and I want to thank the local community for their patience. If anyone is still experiencing a water outage tomorrow, we would ask that they contact our customer care team so we can investigate further.” 

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. 

For updates on local water supply issues, please visit www.water.ie Separately, as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, water network improvement works are planned at Shannonvale, Clonakilty for next week.

As part of these works to strengthen the water network, there is a requirement for an interruption to supply from 11pm on Wednesday, May 10, to 3am on Thursday, May 11.

During these essential works, homes and businesses along Garrenecore, Reenroe, Fourcuil, Carriganookery, Madame, Ballinascarty, Templebyran South, Tawnies Upper, Tawnies Lower and surrounding areas may be impacted by water interruptions.

Uisce Éireann said it apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause. Following completion of the works, water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network.

A three-way Stop/Go traffic management system will be in place to facilitate the works.

“We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and our work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption to the local community,” added a spokesperson.

Read More

Crosshaven facing water supply disruption 

More in this section

Bus Éireann female driver recruitment day in Cork on Sunday  Bus Éireann female driver recruitment day in Cork on Sunday 
Dog-owning Cork judge offers to recuse himself from dealing with case where delivery man kicked Shih Tzu Dog-owning Cork judge offers to recuse himself from dealing with case where delivery man kicked Shih Tzu
The Echo says a fond farewell to its long-standing editor The Echo says a fond farewell to its long-standing editor
irish water
Kidney recipient gets jail for repeated thefts while drunk

Kidney recipient gets jail for repeated thefts while drunk

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more