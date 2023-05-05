Water restrictions remain in place for Clonakilty tonight 

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council have completed repair works to a burst water main in Clonakilty.

However, night-time restrictions will again be required from 10pm tonight, Friday May 5, until 7am tomorrow, May 6, to allow the reservoir to replenish.

During this time customers in adjacent areas may be impacted by low pressure and interruptions to supply. Areas potentially impacted include Maulyregan, Maultanavalley, Tullig, Cloonkeen, Froe, Cahermore and surrounding areas.

The majority of customers should have their supply restored by this evening, however, some customers, particularly at higher elevations, may be impacted longer by reduced water pressure, or intermittent supply, while the reservoir refills to a sufficient level to meet demand.

Uisce Éireann’s Operations Lead, Niall O’Riordan said, “the repairs have been completed and I want to thank the local community for their patience. If anyone is still experiencing a water outage tomorrow, we would ask that they contact our customer care team so we can investigate further.”

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates on local water supply issues, please visit www.water.ie Separately, as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, water network improvement works are planned at Shannonvale, Clonakilty for next week.

As part of these works to strengthen the water network, there is a requirement for an interruption to supply from 11pm on Wednesday, May 10, to 3am on Thursday, May 11.

During these essential works, homes and businesses along Garrenecore, Reenroe, Fourcuil, Carriganookery, Madame, Ballinascarty, Templebyran South, Tawnies Upper, Tawnies Lower and surrounding areas may be impacted by water interruptions.

Uisce Éireann said it apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause. Following completion of the works, water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network.

A three-way Stop/Go traffic management system will be in place to facilitate the works.

“We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and our work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption to the local community,” added a spokesperson.