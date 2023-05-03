Water supply disruption in Cork village

Mains flushing works are likely to cause water supply disruptions in a seaside Cork village this week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the disruptions are scheduled to take place until 5pm on Thursday 4 May.

The company said mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to Goats Cross, Crosshaven and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website using the reference COR00062229.