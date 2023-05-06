Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 12:00

'Jam-packed' festival of creativity to take place in Cork this month

The STAMP Festival of Creativity will run from May 19-21 at the Counting House on South Main Street.
'Jam-packed' festival of creativity to take place in Cork this month

Cork Craft & Design, benchspace, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios are joining forces to present STAMP Festival of Creativity.

Amy Nolan

A 'jam-packed' festival featuring over 50 art, design and craft events is set to take place in the heart of the city later this month.

Cork Craft & Design, benchspace, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios are joining forces to present STAMP Festival of Creativity which will run from May 19-21 at the Counting House on South Main Street.

The festival will include a mix of free and ticketed exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and screenings.

Attendees will be able to forge their own ring, learn how to dye cotton fabric with low water immersion technique using pleating and tying, make a coiled basket using various natural materials, learn the steps and techniques used to carve a fresh piece of wood into a spoon using hand tools and much more.

The festival will also feature a diverse market in the Counting House Plaza, which features works of local artists, designers, and craftspeople.

Vendors include Emily Thompson, Riki Mats, Haven Yarns, Martha Cashman Sculptural Art, Mr Kite Designs, Barbara Hubert Bookbinding, Hen Jewellery, Riona Skincare, My Goodness, Volcano woodfired pizza, Purpose Mosaic and many more.

Additionally, Inter_site - the Cork City based artist collective established by Pádraic Barrett, Deirdre Breen, Aoife Claffey and Kate McElroy - will stage a site-specific installation and event Oscillation: An altering rhythm, utilising a dynamic mix of video projection, spoken word, installation and sound.

The STAMP festival will also feature an exhibition entitled, Do You Remember Where the Window Was, curated by Ava Hayes, director of Cork Craft Month, featuring work by over 15 local artists.

A programme of films is also scheduled to take place.

STAMP has been made possible by the support of Cork City Council, BAM Ireland, the Arts Council of Ireland and the Creative Ireland programme administered by the Cork City Arts Office.

Early booking is advised as workshop places are limited. Visit www.stampcork.ie for more details.

Read More

Cork singer launches debut single - hitting 30,000 streams on Spotify in over 70 countries

More in this section

Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary
Kidney recipient gets jail for repeated thefts while drunk Kidney recipient gets jail for repeated thefts while drunk
Water restrictions remain in place for Clonakilty tonight  Water restrictions remain in place for Clonakilty tonight 
cork arts
<p>Mairéad Cummins and Annmarie O'Donovan taking part in the Darkness into Light swim at Fountainstown. Picture: David Creedon</p>

'A massive message of hope': People all across Cork turn out in force to support Darkness into Light

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more