'Jam-packed' festival of creativity to take place in Cork this month

A 'jam-packed' festival featuring over 50 art, design and craft events is set to take place in the heart of the city later this month.

Cork Craft & Design, benchspace, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios are joining forces to present STAMP Festival of Creativity which will run from May 19-21 at the Counting House on South Main Street.

The festival will include a mix of free and ticketed exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and screenings.

Attendees will be able to forge their own ring, learn how to dye cotton fabric with low water immersion technique using pleating and tying, make a coiled basket using various natural materials, learn the steps and techniques used to carve a fresh piece of wood into a spoon using hand tools and much more.

The festival will also feature a diverse market in the Counting House Plaza, which features works of local artists, designers, and craftspeople.

Vendors include Emily Thompson, Riki Mats, Haven Yarns, Martha Cashman Sculptural Art, Mr Kite Designs, Barbara Hubert Bookbinding, Hen Jewellery, Riona Skincare, My Goodness, Volcano woodfired pizza, Purpose Mosaic and many more.

Additionally, Inter_site - the Cork City based artist collective established by Pádraic Barrett, Deirdre Breen, Aoife Claffey and Kate McElroy - will stage a site-specific installation and event Oscillation: An altering rhythm, utilising a dynamic mix of video projection, spoken word, installation and sound.

The STAMP festival will also feature an exhibition entitled, Do You Remember Where the Window Was, curated by Ava Hayes, director of Cork Craft Month, featuring work by over 15 local artists.

A programme of films is also scheduled to take place.

STAMP has been made possible by the support of Cork City Council, BAM Ireland, the Arts Council of Ireland and the Creative Ireland programme administered by the Cork City Arts Office.

Early booking is advised as workshop places are limited. Visit www.stampcork.ie for more details.