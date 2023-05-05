Cork singer launches debut single - hitting 30,000 streams on Spotify in over 70 countries

WHEN Michael Crowley’s aunt first heard him sing, she was very impressed.

“She said to my mother, ‘You should do something with him, he has a great voice!’” says Michael, 28, from Midleton.

His aunt wasn't wrong, as he is now enjoying a successful singing career, working with various recording artists, and he has appeared on two ITV music production shows.

Michael’s debut single, First Love, has hit 30,000 streams in no fewer than 70 countries.

How did his rise to fame come about?

“I always sang from a young age,” says Michael. “I used to sing in the shower and in my room at home. I was often told to shut up because I was singing so loud!”

What artists did he like?

“I loved singing songs by Sam Smith, Rihanna, Beyonce and Adele,” says Michael.

School didn’t suit him either.

“I wasn’t academic, music was an escape for me. I was very much out there; a real extrovert, and I was always a bit different.”

Midleton singer Michael Crowley.

Michael was born to perform.

“After my Leaving Cert, I joined Billie-Jean’s Rhythm Dance Company (RDC), the stage school that won Ireland’s Got Talent. I was a bit behind though, because you need to start young. But it was a great hobby for me.”

Michael got the performing bug.

“I went to Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa to study dance for two years and I got all my certs. I was very committed.”

His family were behind him too

“My mum and dad, my sister, Sharon, and my brother, Niall, were all very supportive,” says Michael.

“When I went to Barcelona for three years to further my education in dance, my parents funded me. Fortunately, I got sponsorship after the first year.”

What was life like in Spain?

“It was amazing,” says Michael. “I was only two minutes from the beach in Sitges, and the performing arts school was brilliant, The Institute of the Arts, Barcelona. I wished I had started in the school when I was younger. I had suffered confidence issues in school which was down to bullying. At this school I learned all the performing skills necessary to begin a career as a vocalist. I was vocally trained, and this was complimented by acting and dancing. I finished in 2019 when I was 24.”

The West End beckoned.

“I really wanted to go down the singing route,” says Michael. “It was hard to navigate that. It had a lot to do with luck.”

He was in the right place at the right time.

“London was the place to be. There was a lot of up-and-coming talent in the UK and Irish music scene.”

Midleton singer Michael Crowley on the ITV music show Starstruck

Michael had the luck of the Irish.

“I was looking at a website one day and saw an ad for people to apply for series two of ITV’s hit show, Starstruck. I applied and I was accepted after an audition on Skype. I was delighted! It’s out now in the UK and it’s soon to be airing in Ireland.”

The show, hosted by Olly Murs , is similar to Stars In Your Eyes as three people perform as a famous person, and sing for a panel of judges, Shania Twain, Adam Lambert, Beverly Knight, and Jason Manford. Michael was transformed into one of his pop idols - Sam Smith - for the episode which aired in the UK in February.

“I sang the smash hits, Stay With Me and Too Good At Goodbyes.”

He and the his two co-singers got through their sing-off against people performing as Taylor Swift, Tom Jones, and Chaka Khan but the Corkman lost out in the resulting sing-off between the thee Sam Smith singers.

Now Michael was in demand.

“I also appeared on Oti Mabuse’s Romeo & Duet ITV show last year, a singing/dating reality TV show where love-seekers stand on a balcony and are serenaded by love matches they can hear, but not see,” says Michael.

“Singers have just one song to entice a singleton down from the balcony, only then will the two come face-to-face for the first time. The newly formed couple then head off on a duet-date to learn a duet before returning later to perform it in the ultimate romantic love battle.

“I was chosen by singleton River, singing his own version of Britney Spears’ Toxic. We went on to compete against other duet couples on the night and won the audience over with our duet performance of Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars. We were announced as the winning couple on the night!”

What happened next?

“River and I enjoyed a date sponsored by ITV/Virgin media. We went skydiving,” says Michael. “We didn’t continue dating, but we are still good friends.”

His singing career has since gathered momentum.

“I released my first single, First Love, on Spotify and all other music platforms a few weeks ago,” he says.

“I wrote the song and it was produced by Darren Martyn. It’s a strong emotional pop/ballad about a first love heartbreak. It has hit 30,000 streams on Spotify in over 70 countries.

“I’m currently working on my debut album which is due out later this year and I’m gearing up for the release of my second single, What’s It Gonna Be. The track is a good pop/dance summer song and I’m super excited for everyone to hear this as it’s completely different to my first release and definitely shows a different side to me as an artist.”

Michael was always determined to follow his dream.

“I think I was destined for stardom!” he says. “I’m following my dream and it’s going very well.”

He’s destined for the Cork stage in month.

“I’m appearing as a special guest on Billie-Jean’s end of year show in the Opera House on May 7,” says Michael,” and I’m a guest on the final of Cork’s Got Talent on May 27 in the Radisson, which is in aid of Down Syndrome Cork.”

He says he hopes that gay men can relate to his music.

“I had no-one to relate to growing up, I’d like gay men to relate to my music and have someone to look up to.”

Michael’s dad, Michael Snr, isn’t surprised his son has made it big.

“He always had an interest in music from day one. The interest comes from both sides. Myself, and his mother, Anne, were always involved in musical choirs and Anne is conductress for Midelton Active Retirement Choir.

“We both encouraged Michael and we are very proud of him.”