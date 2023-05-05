Darkness into Light events to take place across Cork

Thousands are expected to attend Darkness into Light walks for Pieta House around Cork city and county in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Communities across Cork will come out in force for the most important sunrise of the year in support of Pieta, to give the gift of hope to those impacted by suicide and self-harm.

Walks across the county will kick off 4:15am on the morning of Saturday May 6.

Thousands are expected to turn out in the early hours across Cork to walk against suicide.

Ballincollig:

The Ballincollig Darkness into Light will leave from Colaiste Choilm, following a route around the town to finish back at the school grounds.

A number of local businesses have announced that that will open their doors early to help fuel the early morning walkers with coffee.

These include the Ballincollig McDonald’s and the Coffee Dock located at Christ Our Light Church.

The Oriel House Hotel will open at an earlier time of 6am for a charity breakfast.

30% of the proceeds from the early morning breakfast will go towards Pieta House.

Walkers have been advised that parking will not be available at Colaiste Choilm.

However, parking will be available at the Tesco, Castlewest Shopping Centre, Supervalu, Aldi, McDonald’s, MD O’Shea and Costa carparks.

Ballyvourney:

The Ballyvourney event will begin at An Áras, Naomh Abán GAA grounds at 4:15am.

This year, the Ballyvourney Church will be open for attendees to light candles as they walk from darkness into light.

Bandon:

Darkness into Light, Bandon will begin and finish in the Bandon GAA club, Charlie Hurley Park.

Supervalu Bandon will kindly be providing refreshments for all after the walk.

Bantry:

This Saturday morning the Bandon community will leave from Wolfe Tone park at 4.15am. The walkers will make their way out to the Abbey and back.

Blarney:

The event will begin at Blarney GAA Club and a follow a route through Blarney village and the grounds of Blarney castle.

Attendees are advised that no parking will be available at the GAA grounds.

Clonakilty:

The Clonakilty walk will start at the Model Train Village on the Inchydoney Road.

This year, Darkness into Light Clonakilty will have a Reflective Kilometre on the route.

Signs along a length of the bypass will indicate the start and finish with candles to guide you on your path, where walkers can share a few precious moments of silent reflection to remember lost loved ones.

Refreshments will be available upon finishing the route in Friendship Carriage.

Walkers are invited to take a candle with them from the walls of West Cork Model Railway Village as they leave.

Cobh:

The walk will begin at Cobh Heritage Centre, Refreshments will be provided to walkers by BMC Stores and Spar.

Those joining are inviting to bring a photo of anyone they may wish to remember on the morning, which will be presented together in the bandstand in remembrance.

Cork City:

The Cork city Darkness into Light event will begin at 4:15 from The Boole Library, University College Cork.

In Cork City, road closures will be in place for the walk that starts and finishes at UCC.

Western Road between Donovan’s Road and the Sacred Heart Church, the Lee Road junction with the Sundays Well Road, the Sunday’s Well Road, North Mall and Mardyke Wall will all be closed to traffic from 4.10am and will re-open as the participants progress along the route by 5am.

Fermoy:

The Fermoy route will begin and end at the Fermoy GAA grounds.

The walk will feature a Reflective Kilometer on the route between the Gael Scoil and the Bishop Murphy School.

Kinsale:

To celebrate this year’s Darkness into Light Kinsale walk, the Hope sign has yet again taken pride of place by the Trident hotel and will begin at Saile Sports & Community Centre.

Mallow:

This year, Mallow celebrates its tenth year of Darkness into Light, with walkers beginning the event at Mallow Campus.

Kanturk:

The Walk in Kanturk starts at 4.15am from the Edel Quinn Hall.

Youghal:

The Youghal event will begin at Aura Youghal Leisure Centre, Claycastle.

Skibbereen:

Walkers will gather at O'Donovan Rossa GAA Club at 4:15am.

Registration to take part in all Darkness into Light events across Cork are still open online.