Headed to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday? Here's what you need to know

An Garda Síochána urges spectators and locals to heed road closures that will be in place.
A crowd of 40,000 is expected to pass through the turnstiles at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Martin Mongan

An Garda Síochána’s Cork City Division released general advice for spectators planning to attend the Munster Senior Hurling and Camogie fixtures at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

What kind of crowd is expected?

A crowd of 40,000 is expected to pass through the turnstiles at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

What time are the games?

Waterford and Tipperary lock horns in the Munster Camogie semi-final. 

Throw in is at 4:30pm.

Cork will face Tipperary’s senior hurlers in round 3 of the Senior Hurling Championship at 7pm.

Where will the road closures be?

An Garda Síochána urges spectators and locals to heed road closures that will be in place.

From 2pm parts of Monahan Road and Maryville will be closed, as follows:

  • Ardfoyle at junction with Blackrock Road 
  • Park Avenue at junction with Blackrock Road 
  • Maryville at junction with Blackrock Road 
  • Monahan Road at junction with Link Road (Marque Road) 
  • Churchyard Lane at junction with Boreenmanna Road (access for residents only) 
  • Churchyard Lane at junction with Blackrock Road (access for residents only) 
  • Crab Lane at junction with Boreenmanna Road (access for residents only) 

How can I get to the stadium via public transport?

An Garda Síochána reminds those traveling to Cork via Iarnród Éireann’s services from Thurles, Mallow, Midleton and Cobh that Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a 30 minute walk from Kent Station.

The 202 bus from Merchants Quay will depart every 20 minutes to Mahon Point.

Pedestrians will be given priority after the matches and vehicles will be held for pedestrian safety.

