Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 22:00

Unchanged starting 15 for Cork against Tipperary as Eoin Downey back on bench

Management keep faith with same team after impressive win over Waterford
The Cork team line up before last Sunday's Munster SHC win over Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

The Cork hurling management have opted to go with an unchanged starting 15 for Saturday night’s Munster SHC clash with Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm).

After the nine-point win against Waterford in their opening round-robin game, the only alteration to the team chosen by Pat Ryan and his selectors is in terms of jersey numbers, which reflect how the team lined out last Sunday.

Ger Millerick, named at left half-back against the Déise, is now at number 4 while Robert Downey switches from 3 to 7 as Damien Cahalane is selected at full-back.

Brian Roche and Luke Meade are the midfield partnership – Meade was picked at corner-forward last week – as Darragh Fitzgibbon take number 11, having scored four points from play against Davy Fitzgerald’s side.

One change to the substitutes sees Eoin Downey come back after suspension ruled him out of the Waterford match. Seán Twomey is the unlucky player to make way.

Downey’s participation in the oneills.com Munster U20HC final against Tipperary or Clare remains up in the air. The game is due to take place on Monday, May 15 but if he were to play in that he would be ruled out of the senior match against Clare on May 22 and Cork have requested that the U20 final be brought forward to allow him to play in both.

Meanwhile, it’s likely that the Electric Ireland Munster MHC final against Clare next Tuesday, May 9, will take place at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.

CORK (Munster SHC v Tipperary): Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons, captain), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills); Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Luke Meade (Newcestown); Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Shane Barrett (Blarney); Conor Lehane (Midleton), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Pádraig Power (Blarney).

