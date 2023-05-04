Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 21:00

GameStop set to close its Cork stores

The retailer has six stores in Cork city and county
GameStop has six stores in Cork city and county, including premises in Blackpool, Douglas, Wilton, Patrick’s Street (pictured), Mallow and Midleton

Martin Mongan

GAMESTOP, the video game and electronic retailer is to close its stores across Ireland, including Cork.

A statement on their website read:

The number of jobs that will be lost is unknown.

On Thursday, GameStop’s Ireland Twitter account tweeted:

“We are disappointed to announce that GameStop Ireland will be closing, But while we’re here, we’ve got a range of discounts across hundreds of items. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.” 

The tweet is accompanied with a graphic which reads ‘we are closing, everything must go’ as well as a link to their website.

The American chain informed customers in March this year that they are ceasing a number of services across their Irish stores, including the sale of gift cards, trade-in and purchase of used devices and accessories, along with GameStop Pro Loyalty services, game protection and pre-orders of selected products

A statement on their website said:

“We are sorry to inform our loyal customers that as of 22nd March 2023 we will be ceasing the provision of a number of services in our Irish stores and on our website. These services include the sale of Gift Cards, Trade-in and purchase of Used devices and Accessories, GameStop Pro Loyalty services, Game Protection and Pre-Orders of some Products.

“GameStop will no longer issue Gift Cards and you are encouraged to use your existing Gift Cards as soon as possible in stores or on our website.

“GameStop will continue to offer store credit in respect of certain selected goods and services. Store credit shall be applied immediately upon purchase or as a discount on your purchase. You are encouraged to use your existing store credit as soon as possible in stores or online.” 

The Echo has reached out to GameStop for comment.

