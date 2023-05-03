Cork motorist jailed and banned for eight years for driving while already disqualified

A motorist has been jailed for a month and banned from driving for eight years for driving a black Saab car while already disqualified.

36-year-old Jason Ring of 60 Bride Valley View, Fairhill, Cork, pleaded guilty to driving without licence or insurance on April 11.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the recent incident.

He said the accused was stopped by gardaí on April 11 when he was driving a black Saab at speed on Kilmore Road, Cork, and that he had no insurance and was disqualified from driving at the time. That was a five-year disqualification.

Judge Colm Roberts said motorists put themselves at risk of a custodial sentence when they drove while disqualified.

“I will always listen to exceptional circumstances (that require driving) that cannot be resolved by getting a taxi,” Judge Roberts said.

After listening to the submission in mitigation made by the defendant’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, the judge said it was not being advanced that any need for transport could not have been resolved by getting a taxi.

In those circumstances the judge said, “He has to go to prison.”

The judge imposed a sentence of four months – last three months suspended.

Furthermore, an eight-year disqualification was imposed on Jason Ring at Cork District Court.