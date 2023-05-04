'People can't afford it': More than €500k in adaptation grants unused in Cork city due to rising costs

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage provides funding to local authorities under the Disabled Persons Grants scheme to carry out works on social housing stock to address the needs of older people, people with a disability or those living in overcrowded situations.
In 2022, a funding allocation of €1,593,115 was made to Cork City Council under the Disabled Persons Grants scheme, but only €1,052,213 in grants was drawn down, meaning that €540,902 in available funding was not used.
Nationally, from a funding allocation of €24,627,005 under the scheme, some €17,100,013 in grants was drawn down, meaning €7,526,992 went unused.
Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould, has called on the Government to consider increasing adaptation grant limits because, he said, the current thresholds are too low and are acting as a barrier to vital adaptations.