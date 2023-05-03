Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 12:51

SHEIN to open first Cork pop-up shop

Work is currently underway to transform a store on Opera Lane into a temporary SHEIN store in Cork’s city centre.
SHEIN to open first Cork pop-up shop
Elaine Whelan

Cork shoppers are to welcome a SHEIN pop-up store in Cork city this month.

Work is currently underway to transform the former ONLY store on Opera Lane into a temporary SHEIN store in Cork’s city centre.

Signage on the new storefront reveals that the pop-up shop is set to open on May 13, and will remain open until May 17 from 9:30am to 70:30pm.

The SHEIN pop-up will be kicking off with an exclusive opening party May 12th, giving media and influencers a first glimpse of the stunning store on Opera Lane.

Influencer Rebekah O’Leary attended the popular exclusive SHEIN pop up showroom in Dublin in March,Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland
Influencer Rebekah O’Leary attended the popular exclusive SHEIN pop up showroom in Dublin in March,Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

The shop is currently being stocked by staff ahead of the grand opening, which is expected to attract crowds of Cork fashion lovers.

The temporary store is the first physical SHEIN store in Cork, following massive success from the fashion giant’s previous temporary openings in Dublin.

Last year, a SHEIN store in Dublin’s Jervis Shopping Centre saw queues of shoppers waiting to enter the temporary store.

Model Natalia Petric shopped at the exclusive SHEIN pop up showroom in Dublin.
Model Natalia Petric shopped at the exclusive SHEIN pop up showroom in Dublin.

The online fashion brand, based in China, focuses on affordable fashion, offering thousands of items across their clothing, homeware and beauty ranges.

In a first for Ireland, kids wear will also be available to SHEIN shoppers.

SHEIN will be making a monetary donation and also donating all remaining stock from their pop-up shop to their charity partner, The Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

Read More

Cork's Brewdog closes after just nine months

More in this section

'We look at the cost of losing a family member or friend': Fire service picket to reopen Ballincollig Station Cork City Fire Service demands to see "Plan B" before engaging with WRC
Hospital corridor with gurneys Cork hospital continues to record high numbers on trolleys
LATEST: Cork traffic queues start to clear following N40 incident  LATEST: Cork traffic queues start to clear following N40 incident 
fashioncork
<p>Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.</p>

Water supply disruption in Cork village

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more