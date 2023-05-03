SHEIN to open first Cork pop-up shop

Cork shoppers are to welcome a SHEIN pop-up store in Cork city this month.

Work is currently underway to transform the former ONLY store on Opera Lane into a temporary SHEIN store in Cork’s city centre.

Signage on the new storefront reveals that the pop-up shop is set to open on May 13, and will remain open until May 17 from 9:30am to 70:30pm.

The SHEIN pop-up will be kicking off with an exclusive opening party May 12th, giving media and influencers a first glimpse of the stunning store on Opera Lane.

Influencer Rebekah O’Leary attended the popular exclusive SHEIN pop up showroom in Dublin in March,Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

The shop is currently being stocked by staff ahead of the grand opening, which is expected to attract crowds of Cork fashion lovers.

The temporary store is the first physical SHEIN store in Cork, following massive success from the fashion giant’s previous temporary openings in Dublin.

Last year, a SHEIN store in Dublin’s Jervis Shopping Centre saw queues of shoppers waiting to enter the temporary store.

Model Natalia Petric shopped at the exclusive SHEIN pop up showroom in Dublin.

The online fashion brand, based in China, focuses on affordable fashion, offering thousands of items across their clothing, homeware and beauty ranges.

In a first for Ireland, kids wear will also be available to SHEIN shoppers.

SHEIN will be making a monetary donation and also donating all remaining stock from their pop-up shop to their charity partner, The Society of St. Vincent De Paul.