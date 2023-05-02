Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 17:50

Tractor run raises almost €2,000 for Cork day care centre

More than 70 tractors took part in a tractor run to raise funds for the Canon O’Donovan Day Care Centre.
Millstreet Vintage Motor Club raised over €1,900 for the Canon O’Donovan Day Care Centre.

Martin Mongan

The charity tractor run took place on February 26. Over 70 tractors took part in the 25km round journey.

Millstreet Vintage Motor Club PRO Bernard Crowley told The Echo: “We left Millstreet at 12.30 and we took a scenic route through Rathmore And we kind of doubled back over a similar route on the way home. We arrived back in Millstreet at about two o’clock.”

Each participant paid an entry fee of €20 and the locals came in their masses to cheer them on and make donations for a worthwhile cause.

The cheque of €1,918.40 was presented to Canon O’Donovan Day Care Centre chairman Derry Morley and Marie O’Sullivan by Millstreet Vintage Club president Jack Sheehan.

The next big event on Millstreet Vintage Club’s calendar is the John Barry Memorial Tractor Run on Sunday May 7. Proceeds will be donated to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

For more, contact Dan Barry on 087 2680011.

