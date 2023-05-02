Breaking Bad star pays a visit to Cork museum

Hollywood star Bob Odenkirk surprised locals over the weekend by popping into a Kilmurry museum as he travels around West Cork.

The Breaking Bad actor and comedian took a visit to the Independence Museum Kilmurry in Kilmurry village near Lissarda and even enjoyed a cup of tea with locals.

The American actor is best known for his role as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013 and its spin-off show Better Call Saul, which ended in 2022.

Volunteers at the museum has said that they got "a fair old land" as they shared photos of the star posing beside a bust of the former Lord Mayor of Cork, Terrence McSweeney.

Odenkirk told the locals that he had spotted the sign for the museum on his journey from Macroom to Kinsale and wondered why there was a museum “in the middle of nowhere.”

The Hollywood star explored the Michael Collins exhibition which marked the centenary of the ambush at Beal na Bláth at the Independence Museum Kilmurry.

The star of the show explained his Cork connections, saying his great grandparents hailed from the Rebel County, claiming to hail from Dooley and McCormick tribes.

The actor revealed he is shortly to begin filming a programme which looks at his ancestry, including his relatives in Cork.

Mr Odenkirk appears to be touring the country ahead of filming, having posted a photograph on twitter with Irish comedian Aisling Bea in April.

Odenkirk is not the first star to pay the Kilmurry museum a visit, having welcomed award-winning director Ken Loach as he filmed scenes for The Wind that Shakes the Barley.