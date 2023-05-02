Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 13:29

City council consultation on Residential Zoned Land Tax

The RZLT was introduced in the Finance Act 2021. The process to identify land to which the tax applies is now underway and the tax will be payable from 2024.
City council consultation on Residential Zoned Land Tax

Cork City Council has opened a consultation process in relation to the supplemental map of the land considered to be in scope for the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT), as of April 1. Picture Denis Minihane.

Eoin Kelleher

Cork City Council has opened a consultation process in relation to the supplemental map of the land considered to be in scope for the Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT), as of April 1.

The Government’s Housing For All: A New Housing Plan for Ireland proposed a new tax to activate vacant land for residential purposes as a part of the Pathway to Increasing New Housing Supply.

The RZLT was introduced in the Finance Act 2021. The process to identify land to which the tax applies is now underway and the tax will be payable from 2024.

The objective of the tax is to activate land serviced and zoned for residential use or mixed use, including residential use, in order to increase housing supply and to ensure regeneration of vacant and idle lands in urban locations, that have been identified within statutory land use plans as appropriate locations for housing and have benefitted from investment to support the delivery of housing.

Cork City Council published a draft map of the land considered to be in scope for the RZLT on November 1, 2022. Submissions could be made in respect of land on the draft map up to January 1 this year.

As a consequence of submissions made, Cork City Council has prepared a supplemental map of the land considered to be in scope for the RZLT as of April 1, available online (consult.corkcity.ie) and to view at the Planning Counter in City Hall, from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Interested parties may make submissions in respect of land on the supplemental map from May 1 until June 1.

Residential properties are not subject to RZLT if subject to the Local Property Tax. It is not necessary to make a submission to remove this type of residential property from the map.

“It is important to note that submissions at this stage can only be made about land contained in the supplemental map. Submissions should not be made about land which was contained on the draft maps published by Cork City Council in November 2022,” according to the Council.

Submissions can challenge the inclusion of particular lands on the supplemental map on the basis that those lands do not meet the criteria set out within the relevant legislation. They can challenge the date on which the land is considered to meet these criteria, or request a change of zoning. Submissions should not identify additional lands which appear to meet the criteria as there is no provision for adding new land to the maps at this stage in the process.

Any additional land which appears to meet the criteria may be identified during the submissions process which will take place as part of the annual update to the maps from 2024 onwards.

The final map will be reviewed and revised annually from 2025 onwards.

Read More

Cork city councillor says Good Shepherd site must be more secure

More in this section

Two Leeside hotels seeking to recruit staff Trigon Hotels holding a recruitment fair this Thursday at Cork International Hotel
Cork's Brewdog closes after just nine months Cork's Brewdog closes after just nine months
Water disruptions on southside Water disruptions on southside
cork city council
<p>The new Aer Lingus Regional service to Bristol is operated by Emerald Airlines. It will operate six-times weekly. Pic: Brian Lougheed</p>

Cork Airport welcomes new service to Bristol

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more