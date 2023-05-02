Cork City councillor calls on the Tánaiste to reconsider lifting of eviction ban

A member of Cork City Council has called on Tánaiste Micheál Martin to reconsider the lifting of the no-fault eviction ban which lapsed at the end of March, saying he has never before seen so many people facing homelessness.

Councillor Ted Tynan told The Echo he had never experienced so many appeals for help from people under threat of eviction.

“This is a tragedy unfolding before our eyes that is heart-breaking to witness,” Cllr Tynan said.

“Thousands of men, women and children are sentenced to deprivation with no hope of relief. This is a grave violation of their human rights.”

Mr Tynan, who is president of the Workers’ Party, said there could only be one way out of this immediate crisis and that would to re-introduce the ban on evictions.

“Those responsible must be called to account and in this city the man with the power to act is Tánaiste Micheál Martin,” he said.

“I would insist that Micheál Martin and the Government has a duty to ensure that the human rights of citizens are respected. The effect of the lifting of this ban has created a nightmare in the number of evictions.”

Mr Tynan said the ban on evictions must be re-introduced.

“This is an emergency and the immediate necessity is to keep a roof over the heads of those now in accommodation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labour Cork City has condemned Government’s failure to protect people from entering homelessness, with Cllr John Maher describing as “horrific” a 2.1% month-on-month increase in homelessness.

“This data relates to while the eviction ban was in place, so I truly shudder to think what people in Cork are facing into in the months ahead,” Cllr Maher said.

“The 11,988 people [in emergency accommodation nationally], 3,472 of whom are children, deserve a lot better than the half-hearted, cobbled together approach of this coalition of convenience."

Labour Party Cork city local area representative Laura Harmon said the Government continued to prioritise incentives for developers rather than scaling up the supply of social and affordable homes.

“These figures don’t even capture those living in hidden homelessness. It is a national disgrace,” Ms Harmon said.

Labour Party local area representative for Cork city Peter Horgan said the housing mini-budget announced last week was just another admission of failure by this Government on housing.

“The crisis shows no sign of abating,” Mr Horgan said.

“We urge Government to reintroduce the eviction ban to give workers, families and children the certainty that if nothing else, they can have a safe and secure to rest their head at night.”

However, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, speaking in Cork on Friday, insisted that the choice to allow the ban on no-fault evictions to lapse had been a responsible decision.

“It was a difficult one but we took that on the basis that we didn’t want to make a difficult situation in relation to the private rental market any worse,” Mr O’Brien said.

“We have very significant supports in place. All of our local authorities are tooled up to be able to purchase homes with tenant in situ, not just for those who are in HAP and RAS tenancies, but also private tenancies.

“We have the cost-rental backstop and we’ve also assistance for tenants to buy homes should they need that assistance if the landlord is selling,” he said.

“We’re watching this very, very closely. I think most people will agree that the way through this is by supply, by good supply – good social homes, good affordable and yes private homes and we need that.

Mr O’Brien said that Government had delivered more new social homes in 2022 than it had for 50 years.

“Not everybody’s feeling that either and I’m acutely aware of it,” he said.

“I meet families and I talk to people every single day of the week and I just want them to be assured that we’re making progress, that we are turning the corner on housing delivery and there are housing solutions out there and Cork is a really good example of that.

“We’re going to work through this year as hard as we can to deliver more than we did last year and to make sure that people have a safe and secure home that they can call their own for life,” Mr O’Brien said.

Asked for a comment on calls for Tánaiste Micheál Martin to support a reintroduction of an eviction ban, a Government spokesperson told The Echo: “The eviction moratorium brought in over the winter months was always intended on being a temporary measure.

“Extending the eviction ban would only worsen the situation in the long run, further impacting the supply of rental properties.

“Housing for All is working by increasing supply - a measure that is key to addressing housing challenges,” the spokesperson said.