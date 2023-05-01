Opening of new aesthetic and wellness clinic sees 10 new jobs created in Cork city

10 new jobs have been created in Cork city with the opening of a new €1 million clinic offering a unique approach to wellness and aesthetic treatments.

aNuMe Medical, a cutting-edge, medical-led, all-encompassing aesthetic and wellness clinic, providing bespoke treatment packages for women and men of all ages, recently opened its doors in the heart of the city at Penrose Quay.

aNuMe’s focus is on the patient’s overall health and wellbeing and each client will have individual assessments and bespoke care packages designed for them under the guidance of well-known and respected medical, aesthetic, wellness and cosmetic experts.

The clinic is the concept of internationally recognised medical expert and key opinion leader, Professor Barry O’Reilly. Over his extensive career, spanning three decades, Prof O’Reilly has significant medical expertise in Obstetrics, Gynaecology and female pelvic floor dysfunction.

He has practiced across several hospitals at home and abroad throughout his career and is currently serving Cork hospitals and patients in the Cork and Munster region.

Supported by their highly skilled doctors, nurses and clinic team, joining Professor O’Reilly as Co-Clinic Directors of aNuMe Medical are John Curran, a leading Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgeon; well-known Orthopaedic Surgeon Karruppiah Mahalingam; and CEO and Founder of ECAMS (European College of Aesthetic Medicine) Pyn Lim.

Prof O’Reilly said the nucleus of the aNuMe Medical Clinic’s philosophy is collaborative patient-focused care, with an emphasis on the importance of helping patients to become “a renewed version of themselves, inside and out – or ‘a new me’ as the clinic suggests”.

For me, setting up aNuMe Medical is about creating a bespoke wellness package tailored precisely to a person’s specific needs, not only on the outside, but also on the inside, which is what sets aNuMe apart from the one-off options available in most aesthetic clinics.

“We believe we are the first hybrid clinic in Ireland, bringing together a diverse team of medical and healthcare specialists who are passionate about delivering the highest standards in aesthetics and wellness.

“Our ultimate goal is to empower our patients to take control of their health and wellbeing, guiding them through a transformative journey that leaves them feeling confident, radiant and empowered.” aNuMe Medical’s Cork clinic in Penrose House is the flagship clinic in Ireland, and Professor O’Reilly said he believes there is scope for rapid expansion across the south-west of Ireland to Limerick and Galway, as well as Dublin.

To book a consultation or for further information on aNuMe Medical see www.anumemedical.com/consultation.