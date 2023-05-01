Douglas GAA launch 'One Club' social media platforms

A NEW era has dawned for Douglas GAA Club. As part of the GAA’s One Club initiative, the club has combined the social media output of its men’s football, ladies football, camogie and hurling divisions.

The new social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will now be a one stop shop for news and updates from all branches of the club, both juvenile and adult.

This move is part of a series of steps involved in implementing the One Club strategy.

The model was officially launched nationwide in 2017, and the objective of One Club is to integrate GAA, LGFA and Camogie and promote a one brand message.

For Douglas, these new pages will act as a comprehensive resource for members, players and the community at large. All the while, it will celebrate the different individuals and facets that make the club such a prominent force.

Brendan Murray, chairman of Douglas GAA Club said of the move: “In 2021, our GAA, LGFA and Camogie clubs agreed on a ‘One Club’ vision and a key pillar of this vision was a ‘One Club’ social media product.

“In 2022 we approved a social media strategy and restructuring proposal that would see one Twitter, Facebook and Instagram page represent all three clubs.

“With external support of social media manager Édaein O’Connell, and the drive of our PRO’s, we are delighted to announce the launch of our ‘One Club’ social media.

“Our social media team, representing LGFA, Camogie, Street Leagues GAA, Underage/Adult GAA, events and clubhouse will keep our members, players and supporters up to date on all things club related.

“Each platform will now have followers from all three clubs which will also certainly enhance the exposure for our key club sponsors.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the many meetings along the way for making this happen.”

The new social media handles for Douglas GAA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are:

Facebook: @DouglasGAAClub; Instagram: @douglasgaaclub and Twitter: @DouglasGAAClub