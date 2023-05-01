Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 07:00

Douglas GAA launch 'One Club' social media platforms

The new social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will now be a one stop shop for news and updates from all branches of the club, both juvenile and adult.
Douglas GAA launch 'One Club' social media platforms

Hannah McCarthy, Aadarsh Sinathambi, Elenor Hamilton, Jill Donegan, Chris O’Keeffe and Eimear Crowley at the launch of Douglas GAA Club's 'One Club' media platform.

Rory Noonan

A NEW era has dawned for Douglas GAA Club. As part of the GAA’s One Club initiative, the club has combined the social media output of its men’s football, ladies football, camogie and hurling divisions.

The new social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will now be a one stop shop for news and updates from all branches of the club, both juvenile and adult.

This move is part of a series of steps involved in implementing the One Club strategy.

The model was officially launched nationwide in 2017, and the objective of One Club is to integrate GAA, LGFA and Camogie and promote a one brand message.

For Douglas, these new pages will act as a comprehensive resource for members, players and the community at large. All the while, it will celebrate the different individuals and facets that make the club such a prominent force.

Brendan Murray, chairman of Douglas GAA Club said of the move: “In 2021, our GAA, LGFA and Camogie clubs agreed on a ‘One Club’ vision and a key pillar of this vision was a ‘One Club’ social media product.

“In 2022 we approved a social media strategy and restructuring proposal that would see one Twitter, Facebook and Instagram page represent all three clubs.

“With external support of social media manager Édaein O’Connell, and the drive of our PRO’s, we are delighted to announce the launch of our ‘One Club’ social media.

“Our social media team, representing LGFA, Camogie, Street Leagues GAA, Underage/Adult GAA, events and clubhouse will keep our members, players and supporters up to date on all things club related.

“Each platform will now have followers from all three clubs which will also certainly enhance the exposure for our key club sponsors.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the many meetings along the way for making this happen.”

The new social media handles for Douglas GAA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are:

Facebook: @DouglasGAAClub; Instagram: @douglasgaaclub and Twitter: @DouglasGAAClub

Read More

'It helps all our members': Welcome in Cork for new doll with Down Syndrome

More in this section

Council cancels West Cork man's €2k bill for fire service call-out during gorse fires Council cancels West Cork man's €2k bill for fire service call-out during gorse fires
209 Irish citizens and dependents evacuated from Sudan in total 209 Irish citizens and dependents evacuated from Sudan in total
Family support calls to name new bridge after 'Charlie the Bogman' Family support calls to name new bridge after 'Charlie the Bogman'
social media
Cork kayaker narrowly avoids disaster thanks to Crosshaven RNLI

Cork kayaker narrowly avoids disaster thanks to Crosshaven RNLI

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more