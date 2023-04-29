Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 14:25

Cork city street closed due to fire; emergency services at scene 

"Crews from Anglesea Street are dealing with a building fire." 
Crews from Anglesea Street are dealing with a building fire on Cook Street. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade/Twitter.

Echo reporter

A city centre street has been closed while crews from the fire service deal with a building fire. 

The Cork City Fire Service have said the fire on Cook Street in under control but the street is closed to traffic for the moment.

There are a number of units on the scene.  

"Crews from Anglesea Street are dealing with a building fire on Cook Street, which is now under control," a spokesperson said on social media. 

"The street is currently closed." 

More to follow. 

cork city centrecork city fire
