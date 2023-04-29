Cork city street closed due to fire; emergency services at scene 

A city centre street has been closed while crews from the fire service deal with a building fire.

The Cork City Fire Service have said the fire on Cook Street in under control but the street is closed to traffic for the moment.

There are a number of units on the scene.

Crews from Anglesea Street are dealing with a building fire on Cook Street, which is now under control. The street is currently closed

"Crews from Anglesea Street are dealing with a building fire on Cook Street, which is now under control," a spokesperson said on social media.

"The street is currently closed."

