Much-loved Cork Echo boy features in new short film

The spotlight is being shone on Echo Boy David Hogan as he features in short video highlighting iconic people in Cork.

Dave and his legendary “Echooo” call features in the newest submission to Portraits of Cork, a series of short films by filmmaker Mickael Do Couto.

Having moved to Cork in 2018, the French videographer was keen to showcase that Cork city is much more than just buildings, it’s more about a collection of people, each with their unique talents and stories.

In describing the video, Mr Do Couto said: “If Cork city had a voice, it would be David’s, the last Echo boy.”

“I originally started featuring artists, but I thought if there is one person that is so iconic that when anyone hears him, they know they’re in Cork. If anyone reminds them of Cork, it is David,” he told The Echo.

In the video, Dave, in his well-known spot outside the GPO told his story of leaving school to become an Echo Boy and how hasn’t looked back since.

Mr Hogan has long been a beloved part of Cork’s daily life, selling The Echo and The Irish Examiner outside the GPO on Oliver Plunkett Street for 44 years.

Since taking up the role at ten years old, his calling out of “Echooooo!” has become known as the song of the city.

Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde with John Dolan, Assistant Editor/Features Editor at The Echo, Dave Hogan, Echo Boy and Maurice Gubbins, Editor The Echo attend the 2022 Holly Bough Civic Reception at City Hall, Cork.

“I have even had comments on the video of people saying that their first memory of Cork is the echoes from the Echo Boy,” the filmmaker said.

Mr Do Cuoto has said that he and others have been touched by Dave’s story, and his short film of the iconic character has received a great reaction.

“A lot of people, especially on Instagram were touched by the story of David. Yeah. I understood myself as when I when I was editing the video. When he says that he doesn't regret that he quit school to do this job, that he doesn't he doesn't regret it one bit because he enjoys what he does. It is so touching,” Mr Do Couto expressed.

David Hogan, Echo Boy in Cork, signing the visitors book at City Hall after being presented with a framed signed photograph of himself with the US Ambassador and the Lord Mayor, Cllr. Colm Kelleher, which the Former Lord Mayor presented to him.

The story of the last Echo Boy is just one legendary Cork tradition captured as part of the French man’s Portraits of Cork series.

The filmmaker has previously showcased the making of Dragon of Shandon and of other Cork artists, which you can watch here.