ALDI recruiting for 81 jobs in Cork

ALDI has launched a recruitment drive to fill 81 vacancies, including 58 permanent positions, across its Cork stores.

The company is recruiting for store assistants including 58 permanent positions and 23 fixed-term contract positions in Cork.

Nationally, there are over 360 vacancies across the retailer’s 156-store network.

Recruitment has begun for the roles, which are a mix of existing and newly created vacancies, with ALDI keen to fill all positions as soon as possible as the company continues to open new stores and sees an increase in customer demand ahead of the busy summer period.

ALDI has announced a total of over 810 new jobs in recent months, supporting its ambitious plans for growing its store network.

Existing vacancies, as well as an increase in store openings in Cork, are driving the demand for new recruits in the county, with the opening of a new store in Clonakilty last year.

A capital investment of over €233 million has been made by ALDI in Cork since opening its first Irish store in Ballincollig in 1999.

The new hires will join the 850-strong team in Cork currently and the 4,650 members of team ALDI in Ireland.

Welcoming the recruitment drive, Donald Mackay, Regional Managing Director, said: “ALDI’s focus remains firmly on providing great value for our customers, people and the communities in which we operate.

Across our 156 stores, and 25 in Cork, we are delivering for customers at a time when household expenses and value have never been more important.

“In order to provide great value to our customers, it has to start with our people.

"We have a dedicated and talented team of 4,650 people across our 156 stores who support the business in delivering for our customers each and every day.

“We are always looking for talented, hardworking and committed people to join the ALDI family, as we continue to grow and develop the business in Ireland, and we look forward to welcoming new colleagues to the team.”

Interested applicants can apply for open vacancies through www.aldirecruitment.ie.