Cork's Glashaboy River ‘in danger of clogging’

GLASHABOY River in Glanmire is in danger of being clogged due to accumulated debris and fallen trees, a Cork City councillor has warned.

Independent Councillor Ger Keohane requested Cork City Council to ask Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) or the Office of Public Works (OPW) to remove fallen trees from the Glashaboy River in Glanmire village immediately.

“More fallen trees and debris have accumulated, and it has doubled in size creating a dam and will cause a flood,” he warned.

Cllr Keohane said the matter became a noticeable problem from January onwards, and can be observed from any bridge in Glanmire, but is particularly obvious near the old John Barleycorn Hotel.

To have a tree removed, Cllr Keohane said he is required to contact the IFI or the OPW, who must obtain a derogation licence permitting the Cork City Council to enter the river to remove the debris.

The local councillor hit out at what he described as “red tape” slowing down the process of removal. “My argument is that the council should have the autonomy to enter the river straight away, and remove the debris,” Cllr Keohane stated.

He also called for “basic maintenance” under archways and bridges and immediate action if there is any accumulation of debris or trees.

The OPW said it is aware of trees in the Glashaboy River and has discussed their removal with Cork City Council, as part of the works for the Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme.

'MATTER FOR OPW'

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for IFI said that trees, or limbs of trees, often wash down in rivers, particularly after high rainfall events, and the relevant local council generally deals with their removal.

“Tree removal undertaken to reduce flood risk is a matter for the Office of Public Works,” the spokesperson added.

“The river referred to is part of the Glashaboy Flood Relief Scheme, which is due to commence this summer. In the meantime, Inland Fisheries Ireland is satisfied there are currently no fallen trees or other debris forming barriers to fish migration in the stretch of river at Glanmire village. In the event of a barrier coming to our attention we will engage with the relevant authorities,” the spokesperson stated further.

“In addition, our local senior fisheries environmental officer has been liaising with the Councillor involved on the issue raised.”

Members of the public can contact Inland Fisheries Ireland if they are concerned about the welfare of fish, or to report incidents of illegal fishing, water pollution or fish kills, on its 24-hour confidential hotline number, 0818 34 74 24.