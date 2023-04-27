Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 21:59

Case against motorist for alleged dangerous driving causing death of Paudie Palmer adjourned

Bohdan Bezverkhyi, of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, appeared today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.
Case against motorist for alleged dangerous driving causing death of Paudie Palmer adjourned

File image of Bohdan Bezverkhyi. Picture Dan Linehan

Liam Heylin

THE case against a 33-year old motorist facing the prospect of trial by judge and jury for alleged dangerous driving causing the death of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer was adjourned until June 13.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi, of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, appeared today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

As well as the charge of dangerous driving causing death, Mr Bezverkhyi faces charges relating to the alleged hit-and-run at Dunkereen Cross, Innishannon, Co Cork, on December 29 2022.

Mr Palmer died on January 8.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland said to Judge Helen Boyle: “This is a new return.

“It is a case of dangerous driving causing death. I would ask you to extend free legal aid to cover a forensic engineer.”

Mr Boland said that the defence was also awaiting from the prosecution the CCTV footage, copies of statements of witnesses, and a copy of the pathologist’s report.

Judge Boyle was told the book of evidence previously served on the accused would have to be translated into Russian for him.

The judge put the case back to June 13 for mention when it is anticipated that it will be further adjourned.

Detective Garda Manus O’Donnell previously gave evidence of charging the defendant with dangerous driving causing death, and that he replied: “I will act according to my solicitor’s advice.”

More in this section

Cork native in 'complete shock' after scooping €500k on a scratch card Cork native in 'complete shock' after scooping €500k on a scratch card
Appeals for assistance in search for missing Cork woman Appeals for assistance in search for missing Cork woman
gavel Suspended sentence after driver’s ‘big moral failing’
Poppulo to lay off 21 Cork employees

Poppulo to lay off 21 Cork employees

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more