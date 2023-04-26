Man trying to open first-floor window of property caught by householder 

A man trying to prise open the first-floor window of a family home late at night fled and was seen jumping over a ditch into a neighbouring farm.

Gardaí caught Luke Quilligan, 28, as he began to reverse a car out of the farmyard. He had property stolen from another car in his possession at the time.

Quilligan pleaded guilty to charges arising out of the trespass, theft and stealing of the car.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed an overall sentence of two years and suspended the last six months.

Garda Sinead Glanville said Luke Quilligan was identified at the scene of the house at Courtstown, Little Island, County Cork.

He was standing on top of a single-storey extension interfering with a bedroom window on the first floor of the house when the householder woke and saw him.

This was late at night on August 4 2022 and he slid down from the roof and escaped.

He was seen jumping a ditch into a farm. By the time Garda Glanville and colleagues arrived, she saw him reverse a vehicle towards them. He was taken out of the car and arrested and has been in custody since.

The jail term was backdated to August 2022.

Jack Sreenan, defence barrister suggested that this was opportunistic rather than offending that was in any way organised.

Mr Sreenan said Quilligan was unemployed and living with some family members at an unofficial halting site in Little Island at the time.

The defendant had drug use and alcohol issues at the time.

“He is attending AA meetings and working in the prison library. He is an enhanced prisoner. He has been working very hard to deal with his addictions. He has been in custody for some time already, dating back to August 2022.

“He is a recent father and is keen to spend time with his child. He has made tremendous strides,” Mr Sreenan said.