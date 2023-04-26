Assault took away my hope, victim tells trial

A man who was caught around the neck in an arm-lock grip until he fell unconscious to the floor, banging his head, has said the losses in his life cannot be made good by any apology from the assailant.

Filip Lukic, aged 28, of Castlefalls, Ross Rd, Killarney, Co Kerry, pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of assault causing harm to 24-year-old Kyle Walsh at Munster Joinery, Lackagh Cross, Ballydesmond, Co Cork.

Judge Helen Boyle was told that there was a verbal altercation between them about work they were doing at the time.

Lukic pushed Mr Walsh and caught him in an arm-lock until co-workers released his grip from the injured party’s neck.

The injured party was unconscious and limp and fell to the floor. He was taken to hospital, where a skull fracture was discovered.

Jane Hyland, defence senior counsel, said the Croatian national had no previous convictions and none since.

Ms Hyland said:

“The head fracture appears to have been sustained when the unfortunate injured party hit the ground. Mr Lukic was quite concerned for the injured party.”

The defendant said: “I am very sorry I caused harm. I am very sorry for Kyle… I am more concerned for Kyle than for myself.”

Ms Hyland said the accused gathered €9,000 so far for the injured party.

Judge Boyle said more compensation would be needed. “This man needs to put his best foot forward in terms of compensation,” she said.

The judge then adjourned sentencing until October 26.

Mr Walsh said in a victim impact statement: “I am the one who hasn’t been able to work since. I am the one who has had to exhaust myself for over a year and a half just to be capable of doing the same everyday things everyone here does.

“I am the one who had to work to take my first steps again alone and face the incident in my head over and over again just to fix my mental health and get my confidence back. I am the one who has moved away just to escape the feelings being near there has created.

“All the sacrifices have come from my end and I have had to continue to make them, just so I can try to return to a normal life that was violently taken from me…

“My health was not the only thing taken from me for so long: my happiness was taken, my hope was taken, my independence was taken, my ability to work was taken, my ability to look after my body properly was taken, my personality was taken, my whole life that I knew before what Filip done has been taken.

“And none of that can be given back to me, no matter how sorry he is, and I am the one who has had to accept that ever since.”