Independent TD for Cork South West, Deputy Michael Collins, raised the matter in the Dáil where he highlighted significant issues with the current building that is housing the fire service.
'Rodent infestation' in Clonakilty Fire Station 

A CORK TD has called on the government to deliver on a commitment to upgrade Clonakilty Fire Station, amid reports of rodent infestations and female personnel having to use the male changing area.

Independent TD for Cork South West, Deputy Michael Collins, raised the matter in the Dáil where he highlighted significant issues with the current building that is housing the fire service, including a rodent infestation and a lack of suitable changing rooms for female fire personnel.

“Our fire service personnel are some of the bravest and most dedicated public servants who deliver for us all 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in a very difficult and challenging work environment,” said Deputy Collins.

“The fire fighters in Clonakilty exemplify these traits and it is a crying shame that they are being forced to do their work from a base that is totally inadequate on every level. 

"I know for a fact that the female personnel have to use the same changing facility as male colleagues. How is that acceptable or respectful?” he asked.

“The Taoiseach assured me that he would raise the matter with Minister Darragh O’Brien, who I know has departmental responsibility to support fire authorities by providing capital funding for priority infrastructure projects,” added Mr Collins.

“I want to see that happen as quickly as possible because what we do not want is to lose valuable staff due to them being forced to work in substandard working conditions.”

“This Government and the minister must deliver for Clonakilty as a matter of priority. There are literally lives on the line when it comes to proper investment in this service,” concluded Deputy Collins.

