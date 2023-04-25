Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 20:10

Advocate for elderly hits out at ‘abandoning’ of GP service in Blarney

Mr O’Brien said the decision to transfer the GP service in Blarney to Blackpool is “not acceptable” and said it will create serious problems for many people in the area, particularly the elderly and medical card holders.
Breda Graham

ADVOCATE for the elderly Paddy O’Brien has condemned the “abandoning” of a GP service in Blarney.

His comments come as Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould received a response to a parliamentary question from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare in which head of service Priscilla Lynch said the HSE appreciates that the relocation will present a challenge for some GMS cardholders, and accordingly, a change of doctor process will be available from July 1.

Ms Lynch said that while a GP had been identified as part of the recruitment campaign for a GP post on the GMS panel previously held by Una O’Halloran, it has not been possible to arrange for the GMS GP service to be based in Blarney, despite endeavouring to do so.

She said the HSE is engaged in the final contracting stages with Robert Gee, who will take up the position of the GMS GP for this GMS panel on July 1 at Broadlane Family Practice in Blackpool, a 17-minute bus journey from Blarney.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Brien said medical card holders will be principally affected by this decision.

“The reality of the situation is that elderly people who need to visit a GP must now travel 8km away to Blackpool which is a long journey for many people,” said Mr O’Brien. 

“There are elderly people who haven’t left Blarney for many years. They do their shopping, go to Mass, and go to their doctor in Blarney. The majority are not in possession of a car so will have to travel by bus to Blackpool.

“These are elderly people who are feeble and slow on their feet and are expected to get into a bus and then get to Blackpool and find the place. For the elderly, going to a new set-up like this, they are totally lost.”

elderlycork health
