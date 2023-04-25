Cork City FC loses one of its greatest heroes following death of David Saunders

Shockwaves have been rippling through the sporting community following the death of one of Cork City's most inspiring players.

Teacher David Saunders, who was a native of Kerry but lived in Cork all his adult life, is survived by his family- wife Anne Marie and children Jack (4) and Aoibhín (2). His club,Cork City FC amputee team, paid tribute to the sporting legend online reiterating their devastation at the loss.

"Everyone at Cork City FC is devastated to learn of the passing of amputee player, David Saunders," a statement read online.

"Our thoughts are with David's family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, David. One of our own."

David was capped 38 times for the international amputee side during his lifetime.

He was also among the first to sign with Cork City's amputee team when it launched in 2017. The dad-of-two battled advanced sarcoma three times-an illness that resulted in the loss of his leg as a child- before finally succumbing to the disease.

A Go Fund Me launched to support the Cork City FC player raised more than €90,000 during his battle with the illness. David had spoken of his family on the fundraising page who are understandably devastated by the loss.

“This is my third battle with cancer, having overcome it twice as a child. Those battles resulted in me losing my leg but my positivity never waned and ultimately I came out on top, living cancer free for 26 years,” Mr Saunders explained on the GoFundMe page. “I have always felt grateful to have overcome my illness and did my utmost to give back in any way that I could. This included my work as a teacher as well as giving motivational talks at events, telling my story in the hope it may inspire others with their own journey.

“Unfortunately, having been diagnosed with advanced sarcoma, this time around my prognosis is a lot bleaker. While I will continue to fight for every moment I get to spend with my precious young family, I have to face the reality that my time with them is limited. Naturally, as a husband and father, I want to do my utmost to ensure my young family are provided for when I’m no longer here and with that in mind, I’m asking for your help."