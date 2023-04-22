Sat, 22 Apr, 2023 - 16:49

Transplant Games: Cork's Mairead among the stars as Ireland claims 17 medals

Cork’s Mairead O’Mahony can expect a hero's welcome when she gets back to Ireland on Sunday. 
Mairead O'Mahony from Berrings Cork, a bone marrow transplant recipient, with her Gold and Bronze for Shot Putt and 1500m race in Perth on Thursday.

Eoin Kelleher

A Cork woman has won five medals including two Golds in the blistering heat at the World Transplant Games in Perth.

Cork's Mairead O'Mahony helped the Irish team end the Games with a very impressive haul of 

 has garnered huge respect not just from her home team and supporters but from teams around the world.

With temperatures in the searing sun in the early 30s, Mairead stormed through the 800m race at the WA Athletics Stadium seizing her second Gold medal on Friday.

A few hours later she was on the medals podium for a second time for winning a Silver medal in the Javelin event for her throw of 19.74 meters.

This is Mairead’s first time representing Ireland in Transplant Sport. The 44-year-old mother of one received a bone marrow transplant from her donor brother when she was 18. She has now earned the reputation as ‘the one to beat’ in world transplant athletics.

Mairead will return to Dublin airport this Sunday afternoon laden down with two Gold medals, two Silvers and one Bronze, a weighty collection of medals for athletics.

Family friends and supporters will show up to greet Mairead and her teammates, fellow Corkonian Pat O’Sullivan as well as Tony Gartland (Carlow), Finbar O’Reagan (Dublin) and Bernadette Cox (Kildare).

The taste of glory was most definitely shining down on members of Transplant Team Ireland at the World Transplant Games in Perth as they added another world transplant record and two Golds, one Silver and one Bronze to their medals tally on Friday, while Ireland’s two triathletes put in a valiant performance.

Their total medals tally at the Games, with all competition events now concluded, is seven Golds, six Silvers and four Bronze medals. 

An impressive performance for a relatively small Irish team of 14.

It has yet to be confirmed where they were placed overall on the medals table amongst 1,520 supporters from 46 countries.

A report on the Irish team’s experience at the games and the finals medals tally will be posted on the team website www.transplantteamireland.com

Competition at the Games is by age category and Transplant Team Ireland had representatives in the following eleven sports: Cycling, Darts, Golf, Lawn Bowls, Pétanque, Road Race, Swimming, Table Tennis, Ten Pin Bowling, Tennis, and Triathlon.

