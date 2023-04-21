Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 15:00

Former Roches Stores and Debenhams building in Cork city to be sold for €12m

It is understood that contracts have been issued for the sale of the former Roches Stores building
Former Roches Stores and Debenhams building in Cork city to be sold for €12m

The vacant Debenhams /formerly Roches stores on Patrick Street. The prime retail building, which has a footprint of 1.32 acres, came onto the market last year and attracted a number of potential suitors. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Martin Mongan

NEWS that the iconic Debenhams store on St Patrick’s Street is close to being sold for €12m has been welcomed.

It is understood that contracts have been issued for the sale of the former Roches Stores building, which has been vacant for three years, since Debenhams shut its Cork outlets.

The prime retail building, which has a footprint of 1.32 acres, came onto the market last year and attracted a number of potential suitors.

However, the initial €20m price was deemed too high.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the news of a potential sale, saying: “I’m happy with this news. What many Cork people still refer to as Roches Stores building is too large and too distinctive a building to remain unused.

“Bringing life to it again is the best news Patrick’s Street, and the city, has had for a long time,” he added.

The contracts issued to the potential buyers are due back by the end of the month. Debenhams leased the building from 2006 until its closure in 2020.

The closure resulted in the loss of hundreds of jobs, which impacted many families and led to a lengthy strike action.

Debenhams workers ended their 406-day strike in May 2021.

University College Cork screened the documentary 406 Days in March this year, showcasing the story of Ireland’s longest industrial-relations dispute.

The documentary, directed by Joe Lee and produced by Fergus Dowd, won the Irish Council of Civil Liberties Human Rights Award.

Read More

Part of Dunkettle Interchange to close tonight for more than 24 hours

More in this section

Baltimore RNLI evacuate casualty from Sherkin Island Baltimore RNLI evacuate casualty from Sherkin Island
EirGrid opens first office in Cork to support the delivery of two major projects EirGrid opens first office in Cork to support the delivery of two major projects
Part of Dunkettle Interchange to close for over 24 hours later this month Part of Dunkettle Interchange to close tonight for more than 24 hours
cork city fccork property
SIPTU calls on Stryker for union recognition at Carrigtwohill site

SIPTU calls on Stryker for union recognition at Carrigtwohill site

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more