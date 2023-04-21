Former Roches Stores and Debenhams building in Cork city to be sold for €12m

NEWS that the iconic Debenhams store on St Patrick’s Street is close to being sold for €12m has been welcomed.

It is understood that contracts have been issued for the sale of the former Roches Stores building, which has been vacant for three years, since Debenhams shut its Cork outlets.

The prime retail building, which has a footprint of 1.32 acres, came onto the market last year and attracted a number of potential suitors.

However, the initial €20m price was deemed too high.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the news of a potential sale, saying: “I’m happy with this news. What many Cork people still refer to as Roches Stores building is too large and too distinctive a building to remain unused.

“Bringing life to it again is the best news Patrick’s Street, and the city, has had for a long time,” he added.

The contracts issued to the potential buyers are due back by the end of the month. Debenhams leased the building from 2006 until its closure in 2020.

The closure resulted in the loss of hundreds of jobs, which impacted many families and led to a lengthy strike action.

Debenhams workers ended their 406-day strike in May 2021.

University College Cork screened the documentary 406 Days in March this year, showcasing the story of Ireland’s longest industrial-relations dispute.

The documentary, directed by Joe Lee and produced by Fergus Dowd, won the Irish Council of Civil Liberties Human Rights Award.