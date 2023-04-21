Part of Dunkettle Interchange to close tonight for more than 24 hours

Part of the Dunkettle Interchange is set to close for more than 24 hours later this month as work continues on the junction.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has confirmed that the N25 westbound route of the Dunkettle Interchange will be fully closed off for more than 24 hours.

The closure is expected to begin on Friday, April 21 at 7.30pm and continue until 9pm the following evening, to facilitate works on the key connector’s flyover bridge.

Due to large scale work needed to be carried out, both lanes of the N20 are also to be closed as construction cannot be completed with the closure of just one lane.

A spokersperson for TII said: “Obviously, the works are being carried out under night time and weekend working in order to minimise the disruption to traffic. However, additional time should be allowed for journeys in the works area on Saturday afternoon in particular,” said a spokesperson.

“We hope to fully complete the works required at Structure ST14 during the closure period. The works at Structure ST15 will be sufficiently advanced also to ensure that a second road closure will not be required.”

Road users wishing to travel westbound will be diverted and, according to TII, "the main diversion route will be via the N40 and the southern ring road, and this diversion route will be well signposted for the duration of the closure".

The Dunkettle Interchange upgrade works are expected to be finished in early 2024.

The €215 million reconfiguration project has already caused major disruption for Cork motorists following previous lane and tunnel closures.

However, work is believed to be on track to be completed for its proposed February 2024 opening date.

A photograph showing completed works on the Dunkettle Interchange in October last year. The interchange is expected to be completed and open in February, 2024.

The last phase of the project saw works completed on three key link roads through the Dunkettle interchange, which will provide road users travelling eastbound on the N8 with a new access route to Little Island.

Around 10,000 vehicles pass through the interchange each day.

Motorists are reminded to take care on approach and to remain vigilant for any detour signage.