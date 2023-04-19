Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 14:34

Cork city building granted €25m for redevelopment

Opened in 1971 the Kane Science Building supports undergraduate and postgraduate education for approximately 1,500 students per year
Cork city building granted €25m for redevelopment

University College Cork's (UCC) Kane Science building, will undergo significant redevelopment after receiving €25 million in funding under the second round of Higher Education Strategic Investment Fund.

Martin Mongan

The heart of science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) at University College Cork (UCC), the Kane Science building, will undergo significant redevelopment after receiving €25 million in funding under the second round of Higher Education Strategic Investment Fund.

Opened in 1971 the Kane Science Building supports undergraduate and postgraduate education for approximately 1,500 students per year.

The redevelopment will facilitate the education of 300 more STEM students at undergraduate and postgraduate level per year through redeveloped and expanded state of the art teaching and research spaces.

The funding awarded by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science will amplify the critical contribution of the University and the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science to the regional and national economy, through enhanced STEM education and research.

The funding will also ensure the Kane building becomes more sustainable and energy efficient reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 51%, helping UCC achieve its 2030 carbon reduction targets and serving as an exemplar of how retrofitting can be deployed in publicly funded buildings and adapted to respond to climate mitigation measures.

Commenting President of UCC, Professor John O’Halloran, stated:“The Kane building has seen many wonderful scientists and students work within it over many generations and this funding secures the future of a building which plays such a pivotal role in helping us develop excellent graduates and expand our world class research.” Head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science Professor Sarah Culloty said:

"This investment into the Kane Building at UCC is of immense value both to the university and to the region as a whole.

“UCC STEM graduates help underpin Ireland’s Biotechnology, ICT and Pharma sector, with many of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies present in Cork".

Read More

BusConnects consultation for Douglas Road to take place as bus gates proposed

More in this section

Council proposes to change one-way Cork city street to two-way system Council proposes to change one-way Cork city street to two-way system
BusConnects consultation for Douglas Road to take place as bus gates proposed BusConnects consultation for Douglas Road to take place as bus gates proposed
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Former sports coach tied up boys in the woods, court hears 
ucccork development#cork redevelopment
<p>Two men suffered suspected burns during a workplace accident at the company’s Anngrove site in Carrigtwohill on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

LATEST: SIPTU writes to management of Stryker seeking urgent meeting after workplace accident at East Cork facility

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more