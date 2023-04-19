Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 09:13

Strong line up announced for Ballycotton F.A.T Fest this May Bank Holiday weekend

Acts such as Ron Sexsmith, The High Kings, Dublin City Ramblers, and Stockton’s Wing are part of the exciting line-up
A major new folk and trad festival will be held in Ballycotton over the May bank holiday weekend. The Ballycotton FAT Fest will run from April 27 to May 1. Performers will comprise a mix of established and up-and-coming artists.

John Bohane

A MAJOR new folk and trad festival will be held in Ballycotton over the May bank holiday weekend.

The Ballycotton FAT Fest will run from April 27 to May 1. Performers will comprise a mix of established and up-and-coming artists, all of whom have a passion for traditional Irish music.

Acts such as Ron Sexsmith, The High Kings, Dublin City Ramblers, and Stockton’s Wing are part of the exciting line-up, which also includes a host of fantastic, emerging Irish acts who will perform at various venues in the stunning seaside village of Ballycotton.

Audiences can expect everything from lively jigs and reels to more contemporary styles of music. The village will also play host to talks and workshops with plenty of opportunities to meet performers.

Speaking ahead of the event, general manager of Sea Church, John Kidney, said: “As the main hosting venue for the Ballycotton FAT Fest, we are thrilled at the prospect of so many fantastic acts coming to perform here over the May bank holiday weekend.

“Folk and Alternative Trad have grown massively in popularity in recent years, and we’re expecting audiences of all ages to want to visit Ballycotton for the few days of the festival. The Ballycotton FAT Fest promises to be a really unique experience and a chance to see some of the best Irish music around.”

Organisers are very excited to welcome acclaimed singer-songwriter, Ron Sexsmith, to Ballycotton. The multi-award winning artist has a career that spans decades, and he has recorded 17 albums, collaborating with the likes of Coldplay’s Chris Martin. His songs have been covered by a host of stars, including Rod Stewart and Emmylou Harris.

Ballycotton FAT Fest will also welcome renowned musical collective, Stockton’s Wing, while

Irish folk/jazz singer and guitarist, Síomha, will return to Sea Church for the festival. Artists such as Strange Boy, Molly O’Mahoney, and Cork City singer, Myles Gaffney, are also confirmed.

  • For more information visit seachurch.ie.


