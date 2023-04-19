Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 08:19

Unique long-running festival to return to East Cork 

The May Sunday Festival focuses on nature and creativity for everyone
Teo and Zariah Motyl, with Jessica Bonenfant of Greywood Arts enjoying the magic of Glenbower Woods, which will host the May Sunday Festival & Art Trail, from 29 April to 14 May 2023.

Echo reporter

GLENBOWER Woods in East Cork is set to host a unique and magical festival next month.

Taking place at Glenbower Woods since the 1830s, this year’s May Sunday Festival and Art Trail runs from April 29 to May 14, with a packed programme of arts, crafts, nature, and woodland activities.

Organised by Greywood Arts in Killeagh, the May Sunday Festival focuses on nature and creativity for everyone.

An incredible art trail, a dawn chorus walk, foraging talks, dogsercise, May bush making, litter picking, a family fun day, sculpture in the woods, and botanical silk printing are just some of the activities, suited to a wide variety of ages, taking place over a two-week period.

Jessica Bonenfant, artistic director at Greywood Arts Residency and Creative Hub in Killeagh, explained: “Young or older, everyone is invited to explore nature and creativity together during this two week festival programme.

“From the Mór Artist Collective exhibition in the Coach House, creative workshops, art trail tour, open air music and dance, a snail’s tale performance, the arboreal book club and lots more, there’s so much to discover and enjoy here in Killeagh. This is a community festival dating back almost 200 years, and to this day, we welcome everyone to experience the magical Glenbower Woods.”

The May Sunday Festival and Art Trail is supported by the Arts Council Funding Festivals, Cork County Council, and sponsored by Youghal Credit Union. For more and to see a full programme, please visit maysunday.ie

