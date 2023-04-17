Cork woman faces sentence for making false complaints

SENTENCING of a 43-year-old woman on 14 counts of making false complaints against six men and three women in Cork City over a five-year period has been set for May 9.

Sonya Egan of The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, appeared by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today for the purpose of having a date set for sentencing.

Judge Catherine Staines listed the case for sentencing on May 9 after being told that the sentencing hearing would be lengthy and would be expected to take around two hours.

Ms Egan was remanded in continuing custody and she indicated her preference not to attend court in person for the sentencing but to appear again by video link from prison.

Sonya Egan was arraigned in February at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and she admitted eight counts of making false statements and six counts of making false reports against the six men and three women, alleging to the gardaí that the injured party in each count had committed some offence, on various dates between 2016 and 2021.

The false statements and reports were made at the Bridewell Garda Stations in Dublin and Cork and at Mayfield, Watercourse Road, and Anglesea Street Garda Stations all in Cork.

No facts have yet been given on the nature of the false reports made by the accused.