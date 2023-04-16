Top-class writers booked for Cork literary festival

CORK authors Graham Norton, Adam and David King, Catherine Ryan Howard, Darina Allen, and Disha Bose are among the line-up of writers attending this year’s West Cork Literary Festival.

The festival, which is billed as a week-long celebration of writing and reading, takes place in and around the town of Bantry from Friday, July 7, to Friday, July 14.

A firmly established highlight of the Irish literary calendar, the festival, each year, gathers famous Irish and international writers.

The festival features master classes, readings, and workshops, as well as interviews with authors, book launches, and a myriad of other events.

This year’s list of visitors to Bantry includes Graham Norton, India Knight, Donal Ryan, Darina Allen, Rory O’Connell, Catherine Ryan Howard, John Banville, Megan Nolan, Raymond Antrobus, Disha Bose, Adam and David King, Clara Kumagai, Sally Hayden, and Alice Zeniter, whose novel The Art of Losing won the 2022 Dublin Literary Award.

Festival director Eimear O’Herlihy said the organisers were very excited to be able to bring so many writers and events to West Cork this summer.

“It’s been another bumper year for publishing, and Irish writers continue to shine,” Ms O’Herlihy said.

“We’ve a jam-packed schedule of events from three-day writing workshops to master classes, readings by international and Irish authors with a good mix of Cork talent, a pop-up Gaeltacht, showcases of new and emerging writers, and yoga on the lawn of Bantry House and a sea swim for those who need a little time out.

“We’ve got novelists, short story writers, essayists, poets, illustrators, songwriters, nature writers, theatre, and much more,” she said.

“This year our events for children and young people are all free of charge and I hope that young people and families will take the opportunity to join the fun and discover a love of reading.”

Booking for all events is now open on www.westcorkliteraryfestival.ie.